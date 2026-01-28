Harambee Stars youngster whets fans appetite after signing for La Liga giants

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28, 2026 – Newly signed Valencia defender Amos Wanjala has vowed to give his all for his new club after signing on the dotted line on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has told the club’s fans to expect nothing but top performances.

“I’m looking forward to have a great time here with my teammates and that is the most important. I think for me, I’m a calm guy, centre-back, good in passing, good in defending and I think very good in my passing. That is me, very composed and calm,” the St Anthony Boys Kitale alumnus said.

Wanjala was previously at Spanish fourth tier side Athletic Club Torrellano, who he joined from Nastic Academy in 2024.

It has been quite the rise for the youngster who came to prominence with the national under 18s at the 2023 Cecafa Championships in Kisumu and Kakamega, where they finished second.

Two years later, Wanjala captained the under 20 side to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, a year after skippering the team to second place at the Cecafa Regional qualifiers in Tanzania.

Signing for the La Liga giants at such a young age has stirred optimism among Kenyans who believe Wanjala is destined for great things.

“It is an achievement for my country, for me, myself, for my family. I know right now my family, they are very happy, they have been with me throughout this journey. It’s time to pay off a bit and I’m really happy to be here too. I know many Kenyans are looking forward to me here in Valencia,” he said.

Before transitioning to the senior side, Wanjala will have to bide his time in Valencia’s reserve team, which competes in La Liga’s Under 19 league.

Not that it matters to the youngster who is nonetheless excited to put on the black and white of Los Che.