'Beware of wounded Batoto Ba Mungu,' - Gor keeper warns teammates ahead of battle with relegation candidates - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars goalkeeper Byrne Omondi in training with the national team. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

Kenyan Premier League

‘Beware of wounded Batoto Ba Mungu,’ – Gor keeper warns teammates ahead of battle with relegation candidates

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28, 2026 – Gor Mahia goalkeeper Byrne Omondi is worried about the threat posed by Sofapaka ahead of Saturday’s Kenya Premier League clash at Kasarani Stadium.

The Harambee Stars custodian says Sofapaka are never an easy side for Gor hence the need for them to be at their best.

“I know they may not be going through the best of times right now but then again, matches against Sofapaka are never easy. Therefore, it is important for us to prepare well to ensure that we win. We need to win because the title race is very tight right now,” Omondi said.

The two sides have contrasting fortunes in the 2025/26 season, with K’Ogalo perched at the top of the log with 36 points.

A last-gasp winner by Paul Ochuoga on Saturday allowed Charles Akonnor’s charges to keep second-placed AFC Leopards at bay courtesy of a 2-1 triumph over Bidco United.

Batoto Ba Mungu, meanwhile, are fighting for dear life in the top flight, and lie 17th with 14 points, same as bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks.

A heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Ingwe at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday condemned them to their 11th defeat of the season.

K’Ogalo will be boosted by the return of left back Geoffrey ‘Simiti’ Ochieng’ who has resumed full training after a long injury spell.

However, they are set to lose talismanic striker Felix Oluoch who has been the side’s topscorer with seven goals.

For Batoto Ba Mungu, the hope is to get two new signings inside the door, in time for the duel with Gor.

In the wake of Sunday’s loss, head coach Ezekiel Akwana revealed that they are in the process of signing two players to bolster their attack in the hope that they will be available to face the record league champions.

