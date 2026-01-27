Safaricom Emerges Overall Corporate Winner At PGK Equator Tour Finale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour concluded at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, bringing a highly competitive season to a close and highlighting the skill, consistency, and growing prominence of Kenya’s professional golfers.

Safaricom Team emerged as the winner of the Corporate Shield, underlining a dominant season that kept the company at the top of the corporate standings throughout the tour.

The team finished the season with 8,555 points, ahead of Kenya Airways (6,280), Johnnie Walker (6,025), NCBA (5,680), Visa Team (5,435), and Britam (1,855). This achievement reflects Safaricom’s long-term commitment not only to supporting professional golf but also to investing in the growth of sports across the country through sponsorship.

Greg Snow was crowned the overall winner after accumulating 4,450 points, delivering consistent performances across the tour to clinch top honours. Safaricom-sponsored golfer Samuel Njoroge finished second overall with 3,680 points, capping an impressive campaign over the season.

Mutahi Kibugu placed sixth with 2,728 points, highlighted by his runner-up finish at the season finale. Fellow Safaricom-sponsored golfer Mohit Mediratta finished the tour with 1,813 points, ranking eleventh, while Matthew Wahome narrowly missed the cut, ending the season with 160 points. The final standings reflect a season marked by discipline, resilience, and sustained excellence across the field.

“Finishing first as a team in this PGK Equator Tour has been an incredible experience. Today’s final was intense, and the competition throughout the series demanded focus, discipline, and consistency from start to finish. I am extremely proud of what our Safaricom team has achieved, finishing at the top of the corporate standings with 8,555 points,” said Samuel.

“This reflects the dedication and hard work of everyone on the team. The tour has pushed all of us to raise our skills, and it feels amazing to see that effort pays off. I am grateful to Safaricom for the continued support, which has given us the confidence and platform to compete at the highest level,” he added.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa commended the team for their great effort and emerging at the top. He reiterated Safaricom’s commitment to nurturing sports and supporting Kenyans through their passion point.

“We are proud of our players for their amazing performance throughout the tour. Finishing the season with the Corporate Shield and one of our players placing second overall reflects the resilience, talent, and consistency that Kenyan golfers can achieve when given the right support.” Said Dr Peter Ndegwa.

The Royal Nairobi finale delivered a fitting close to a season marked by high-level competition and growing fan engagement.

With the tour now concluded, attention shifts to the next major milestones, as all the Safaricom-sponsored players proceed to the upcoming Magical Kenya Open, and preparations intensify to compete on the global stage.