NBA: Doncic’s Scoring Streak Continues As Lakers Beat Bulls

LOS ANGELES, USA, JAN 27 – Luka Doncic put on another scoring masterclass with 46 points as the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 129-118 victory at the Chicago Bulls.

The Slovenia guard’s haul included eight three-pointers, and he also registered seven rebounds and 12 assists at the United Center to end the Bulls’ four-game unbeaten run.

Doncic becomes the quickest Laker to reach 2,000 points – achieving the feat in his 65th game since he was traded by the Dallas Mavericks last February.

It was the fourth match in a row that the 26-year-old has finished with more than 30 points and he tops the NBA scoring charts with an average of 33.8 points per game.

He joins Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers history with at least 45 points, 10 assists and five three-pointers in a single game.

LeBron James added 24 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Lakers with Rui Hachimura hitting 23 points off the bench.

Despite Doncic’s achievements, Lakers coach JJ Redick admitted after the game that the superstar still gives him some anxious moments on the sidelines.

“He’s an engine that’s fully on and he likes to create out there and that’s part of what makes him a great player,” he said.

“Because I played with him, I have a pretty good understanding of that – not to say it doesn’t test your patience at times.

“You have to be willing to live with some of the stuff he tries because more often than not you will get a great result.”