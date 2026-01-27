Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu Breaks Into Africa’s Top 100 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Golf

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu Breaks Into Africa’s Top 100

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Kenyan professional Njoroge Kibugu has entered the top 100 golf ranking in Africa following his remarkable showing at the just-concluded inaugural season of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing that saw him post a significant climb in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kibugu, who emerged as the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Order of Merit Champion after winning four of the 10 legs and recording five top 10 finishes during the season, moved up 177 places in the latest world rankings to sit at 1,359 globally, and 96th in Africa.

In just 10 Sunshine Development Tour events, all played in East Africa, Kibugu climbed a total of 2,149 places in the world rankings, moving from 3,508 at the start of the season to his current position.

He is now one of only six players in Africa’s top 100 who are not South African. The others are Morocco’s elite amateur Adam Bresnu (69th) who largely plays in the United States and the Middle East; and Zimbabweans Stuart Krog (73rd), Benjamin Follett-Smith (43rd), Kieran Vincent (22nd) – all of whom play in South Africa’s Southern Tour – and Asia Tour player Scott Vincent (10th) who is also from Zimbabwe. Every other golfer in Africa’s top 100 is from South Africa.

Unlike the other non-South African players in the top 100, who play regularly on tours that award higher world ranking points, Kibugu’s progress has come entirely through the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing. His performances on the Tour have delivered the world ranking points that now place him among Africa’s leading golfers.

Kibugu’s rise has also made him the highest-ranked Kenyan and East African golfer on the continent. Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera currently sits 118th in Africa, while Kenya’s Dismas Indiza is ranked 150th, followed by Greg Snow (152nd), elite amateur John Lejirma (157th), and CJ Wangai (187th). Amongst the amateurs, Lejirma is ranked 4th in Africa and 85th in the world.

The Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing has delivered strong overall gains for players across the region. At the end of the 2025/26 season, 88 players on the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Order of Merit are now ranked on the OWGR. These include 59 from Kenya, 10 from Uganda, six from Rwanda, four from Tanzania, three from Zimbabwe, three from Nigeria, and one each from Malawi, Niger, and Zambia.

Thirty players on the Order of Merit improved their world ranking by more than 1,000 places during the season, with six climbing over 2,000 places. Celestin Nsanzuwera recorded the biggest rise, gaining 2,981 places, followed by Dismas Indiza (+2,483), Greg Snow (+2,477), John Lejirma (+2,443), Kibugu (+2,149), and CJ Wangai (+2,096).

Three players from the East Africa Swing finished the season ranked inside the world’s top 2,000 globally: Kibugu (1,359), Nsanzuwera (1,614), and Uganda’s Ronald Rugamayo (1,987). Fourteen players are now ranked inside the world’s top 3,000, while 20 players finished the season inside the top 4,000.

Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing players who qualify to play at this year’s Magical Kenya Open stand a chance of earning even higher points should they make the cut and finish high up the order in the tournament.

The Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing has provided a clear, merit-based pathway for East African golfers to earn Official World Golf Ranking points, which are crucial for qualification to the Olympic Games and access to global tours. Kibugu’s performances across the Tour secured him the Order of Merit title and a Sunshine Tour playing card, highlighting the Tour’s growing impact on professional golf in the region.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020