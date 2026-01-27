Champions League: How ‘Premier League’ Galatasaray Can Derail Man City

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 27 – Needing a positive result to avoid the Champions League knockout play-offs, Galatasaray are not the side Manchester City would choose to face.

In four recent meetings between Premier League clubs and the Turkish giants, Galatasaray are unbeaten. You must go back to December 2014 – a 4-1 win for Arsenal in Istanbul – for the last time an English side triumphed.

In 2023, Galatasaray finished above Manchester United in their Champions League group – sending Erik ten Hag’s men packing in last place – thanks to a 3-2 win in their most recent visit to the north-west before taking on Manchester City this Wednesday (20:00 GMT).

A chaotic 3-3 draw in Turkey followed. Then last season, they inflicted the only Europa League group phase defeat on eventual champions Tottenham.

Most recently, earlier in this Champions League campaign, Galatasaray outplayed an off-colour Liverpool to win 1-0 thanks to Victor Osimhen’s first half penalty.

So why do Cimbom – the enigmatic nickname for Turkey’s most successful football club – have such a good record against English teams?

According to assistant manager Ismael Garcia Gomez, it is because the Turkish league is the most English outside England – and Galatasaray is the most English Turkish club of all.

“I think sometimes with the more dynamic, transitional games we face against teams from England, we are very used to that,” Garcia Gomez told BBC Sport.

“The Turkish league is not at the same level, but we are more Premier League than all other European leagues, more than Italy and Spain where the tempo is lower. English teams, the ones we face, we feel comfortable because they are open.

“I have never had the experience of working in English men’s football, but I have experienced it as a fan. England is for the fans, the football for fans is the best.

“But Turkey, it has nothing to be jealous about. The atmosphere created in stadiums is amazing, I was fortunate enough to work across Europe, and the passion here is at the same level as any country we can name.”

‘We are very confident’

Thousands of Galatasaray fans will bring that passion to Manchester this week.

After a shock loss at Bodo/Glimt, Manchester City find themselves in 11th place and outside the top eight on goal difference. They are one of eight teams on 13 points in a congested table with three points separating third from 15th.

City need to win their final league phase fixture and hope other results go their way to avoid going through the knockout play-offs.

Galatasaray meanwhile are 17th on 10 points, after a run of three successive European wins – sparked by victory over Liverpool – has given way to three winless matches.

The top eight is realistically out of reach, but avoiding defeat will secure a play-off spot.

Like when they faced Liverpool, Galatasaray will be playing a Premier League side out of form but Garcia Gomez is wary of City’s style of play, which is atypical of most English teams.

“Their priority is to control the game, so it will be more difficult,” he said.

“It’s going to be very different. When we were facing Liverpool in October it was a different moment in the season. The pressure is now to win three points and maybe qualify for the next round.

“For them it is same importance to get in top eight as it is for us to get to the next round. Of course we are the underdog, it is the same for 95% of clubs City face – a draw is a good result. But if we are at a good level we can face anything, we are very confident.”

That confidence comes from a squad of experienced Champions League campaigners. Up front, Osimhen has six goals in five European matches.

‘Sane and Gundogan have been massive signings’

Galatasaray also have two key players who know Manchester City very well – Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan.

Sane, who won two Premier League titles in four seasons with City, has played 90 minutes in each of Galatasaray’s past five Champions League games.

At 35, Gundogan is less of a mainstay but offers impressive grit and experience to Galatasaray’s midfield. He is back on familiar ground, having left City for Istanbul last season following a second spell under Pep Guardiola.

Gundogan is a modern City hero, helping them win the 2023 Champions League plus five English domestic titles.

“Sane and Gundogan have been massive signings,” said Garcia Gomez. “Sane, he was out of contract, and a lot of teams tried to sign him – he has been one of the best players in the past five years in Europe

“Gundogan, Guardiola said he is most intelligent player he coached. They are giving us the highest level of quality. That experience on the non-football side is helping.”

In total there are six former Premier League players in the Galatasaray first team squad. Alongside Sane and Gundogan, are former Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez and midfielders Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina and Gabriel Sara – formerly of Arsenal, Wolves and Norwich respectively.

“Premier League teams and players, they suit well in Super Lig,” says Garcia Gomez. “Physical and dynamic players are working well here.

“Sane is good one on one, while Gundogan gives a lot of control to his team. For the fans it is lovely, I have friends from all over Europe who love watching games in Turkey.”

Whether Manchester City fans will love watching Galatasaray may be another matter.

