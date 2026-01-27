Bayern Munich Open Talks To Extend Harry Kane Contract

BERLIN, Germany, Jan 27 – Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl says the German club are in talks with Harry Kane about extending the striker’s contract.

The 32-year-old England captain joined on a four-year deal from Tottenham in August 2023 in a move worth an initial 100m euros (£86.4m).

Kane has since scored 119 goals and registered 30 assists in 126 games for Bayern and clinched the first major trophy of his career when he helped them win the 2024-25 Bundesliga title.

“We’re talking to Harry, we’re talking,” Eberl said at a Bundesliga event in Frankfurt.

“Everyone knows at some point a decision has to be made.”

In October, Kane said he “could definitely” see himself staying at Bayern, and that his desire to return to the Premier League had “gone down a little bit”.

This season he has scored 34 times in 30 games for Vincent Kompany’s side, including 21 goals in 19 Bundesliga outings as he tries to beat former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

Kane has also helped Bayern to second place in the Champions League group phase table with one game to go.

“Harry has great confidence in us, and he feels comfortable in Munich,” said Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen.

“He and his family are settled in. Therefore, we’ve got absolutely no reason to rush.”