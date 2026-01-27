Bayern Munich Open Talks To Extend Harry Kane Contract - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harry Kane registered 26 goals and eight assists in 31 league games as Bayern won the 2024-25 German title. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Football

Bayern Munich Open Talks To Extend Harry Kane Contract

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jan 27 – Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl says the German club are in talks with Harry Kane about extending the striker’s contract.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 32-year-old England captain joined on a four-year deal from Tottenham in August 2023 in a move worth an initial 100m euros (£86.4m).

Kane has since scored 119 goals and registered 30 assists in 126 games for Bayern and clinched the first major trophy of his career when he helped them win the 2024-25 Bundesliga title.

“We’re talking to Harry, we’re talking,” Eberl said at a Bundesliga event in Frankfurt.

“Everyone knows at some point a decision has to be made.”

In October, Kane said he “could definitely” see himself staying at Bayern, and that his desire to return to the Premier League had “gone down a little bit”.

This season he has scored 34 times in 30 games for Vincent Kompany’s side, including 21 goals in 19 Bundesliga outings as he tries to beat former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

Kane has also helped Bayern to second place in the Champions League group phase table with one game to go.

“Harry has great confidence in us, and he feels comfortable in Munich,” said Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen.

“He and his family are settled in. Therefore, we’ve got absolutely no reason to rush.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020