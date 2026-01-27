AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Zverev thanks serve for Tien quarter-final win - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alexander Zverev is a three-time Grand Slam finalist. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Tennis

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Zverev thanks serve for Tien quarter-final win

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan 27 – German third seed Alexander Zverev thanked his serve for guiding him past an “unbelievable” Learner Tien and into the Australian Open semi-finals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 20-year-old Tien, ranked 29th in the world, was bidding to become the youngest man to reach the last four in Melbourne for 34 years.

But Zverev produced a serving masterclass to reach his 10th Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 7-6 (7-3) victory on Rod Laver Arena.

A beaten finalist last year, Zverev fired down 24 aces and committed just one double fault, alongside winning 76% of his first-serve points.

He saved all three break points he faced with an unreturned serve.

“Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievably,” Zverev said.

I don’t think I’ve played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very long time.

“Without my 20 aces – or something like that – I probably would not have won today, so I’m very happy with my serve.”

Zverev said this year’s Australian Open is the first time he has been playing “pain-free” in 12 months.

The 28-year-old tore ligaments in his ankle during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal in 2022 – a career-threatening injury that kept him out of action for six months.

“The last 10 days I felt healthy and pain-free, which I haven’t felt in a long time. Probably in 12 months,” Zverev said after his win over Tien.

“I feel like I’m happy on the court because I am playing pain-free and a good level.”

Zverev has improved his serve in recent years, adding more consistency after double faults previously plagued his game.

In 2020, when he reached the semi-finals in Melbourne and the final at the US Open, he was averaging 5.9 double faults per match.

He has improved on that figure every year since and, in 2025, his average stood at 1.9.

Zverev will face either world number one Carlos Alcaraz or sixth seed Alex de Minaur, the last Australian left standing in singles, in the semi-finals.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020