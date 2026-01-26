Two Points Slipping Away: Kamau on Mathare’s Posta Draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – Mathare United head coach John Kamau admitted his side let two valuable points slip after being held to a 1-1 draw by Posta Rangers in their FKF Premier League clash on Saturday at the Kasarani Annex.

Trailing by a solitary goal at the break, Mathare emerged with renewed intent in the second half, creating multiple clear-cut chances but failing to convert them into a winning goal.

“I think in the end the opponent created one clear chance, but in the second half we created four clear chances. For me, these are two points dropped,” Kamau said.

The turning point, according to the coach, came with a tactical reshuffle that saw Musa Masika introduced to inject pace and one-on-one quality on the flanks.

Kamau inverted his wingers, pushing Masika to the left and Isaac Omweri to the right, while encouraging the fullbacks to push higher up the pitch.

“The moment we brought in Masika, we inverted the wingers and overloaded that zone. We wanted them to face the stopper, not the fullback, and that caused a lot of discomfort,” he explained.

Masika’s impact was immediate, delivering a dangerous cross that nearly found the net as Mathare piled pressure on a Posta Rangers side forced deeper into their defensive shape.

“They had no option but to sit back,” Kamau added.

The coach also took time to praise newly signed youngsters Harrison Amalemba and Benson Shibutwa, both of whom were involved in the match, with Amalemba making his Premier League debut.

“They have a lot of potential, but the Kenyan Premier League is a different ball game from secondary school football. It’s good that Amalemba felt the weight of it. From here, he knows he has to work more,” Kamau noted.

Kamau acknowledged the adjustment period required for young players transitioning from direct football to Mathare’s possession-based approach but expressed confidence in their long-term prospects.

“If there is one player we’ve brought in who might not stay here for long, it’s Amalemba. If he becomes dominant, especially against fullbacks, he’s destined for bigger teams,” he said.

Despite settling for a share of the points, Mathare United will take encouragement from their second-half performance as they look to turn dominance into victories in upcoming fixtures.