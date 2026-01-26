Relegation-threatened Sofapaka turn to transfer market for help ahead of do-or-die duel with Gor Mahia - Capital Sports
Sofapaka FC head coach Ezekiel Akwana. PHOTO/Traymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Relegation-threatened Sofapaka turn to transfer market for help ahead of do-or-die duel with Gor Mahia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – Sofapaka head coach Ezekiel Akwana expects to complete two new signings in time for Saturday’s Kenya Premier League encounter against Gor Mahia.

Akwana says the signings will go a long way in sharpening their blunt attack.

“We are struggling to create clear cut chances upfront. This is something we will work on in training…plus…we are awaiting our two new signings and then we see how everything works out against Gor,” the gaffer said.

After a good start to the season, Batoto Ba Mungu have mightily collapsed in the Kenya Premier League and now sit 17th on the log with 14 points — same as bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks.

Their bad run continued on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards at the Kasarani Stadium, to condemn them to their 10th loss of the season.

Despite the defeat, Akwana was in awe of his players’ display, noting the improvement in the midfield.

He also patted goalkeeper Brian Olang’o on the back for a splendid performance between the sticks.

“Our midfield has now settled and are playing well. Our defensive issues we have also resolved because we are not letting in as many chances as before. I am happy for our goalkeeper because he has only just come in to the team and is already showing his quality. It was not only about his shotstopping but also his distribution. I want him to continue that way,” the former Sofapaka midfielder said.

The 2008 league champions will have their work cut out against a Gor side who lead the campaign with 36 points.

