One week until transfer deadline day – who could be on the move?

LONDON, England, January 26, 2026 – It’s that time of the year again when transfer rumours abound with Premier League clubs looking to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the season.

While some sides will be trying to bolster the depth of talent as they push for European football, others are looking for the players that can help them stay in the English top flight.

The winter transfer window opened on 1 January and closes on 2 February at 19:00 GMT.

With one week to go before it shuts, BBC Sport looks at some of the players that have been linked with moves to and from Premier League clubs.

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Current club: Crystal Palace

Possible destinations: Juventus, Aston Villa, AC Milan, Tottenham

With Jean-Philippe Mateta having already told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave and the club listening to offers for the France forward, this feels like a move waiting to happen.

The 28-year-old only has 18 months left on his present deal despite signing a contract extension with the Eagles just over 12 months ago.

Italian giants Juventus and Premier League Aston Villa are believed to be leading the chase for Mateta, who Palace value at around £40m.

Whether they would be wise to sanction the departure of their leading goalscorer this month is another matter altogether.

Palace fans have seen their team collect just two Premier League points since 7 December, suffer the greatest shock defeat in FA Cup history, in terms of league placings, and watch captain Marc Guehi complete a switch to Manchester City.

On top of that, manager Oliver Glasner has already announced he will be off this summer and subsequently launched an attack on the club’s hierarchy.

Palace should have enough points on the board to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle. But if their current form were to persist much longer, they could endure a difficult ending to a season currently being propped up by the Europa Conference League.

Jorgen Strand Larsen

Current club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Possible destinations: Leeds, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace

Having rebuffed several advances from Newcastle last summer, Wolves now look ready to allow Jorgen Strand Larsen to leave the club.

Despite having 15 top-flight games left, bottom club Wolves already look destined to be playing in the Championship next season, as they are effectively 18 points from safety.

So with Leeds, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace all circling for the Norway forward’s services, it would be no surprise if Molineux was not his home for very much longer.

The 25-year-old has averaged a goal every 3.5 games during his club career.

Tammy Abraham

Current club: Roma (on loan at Besiktas)

Possible destination: Aston Villa

England striker Tammy Abraham has been strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa after spending most of this season on loan at Besiktas from Roma.

The former Chelsea forward is still only 28 and enjoyed a prolific loan spell at Villa Park during 2018-19, when the Midlands club returned to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

With Villa having allowed Donyell Malen to move to Roma, the acquisition of Abraham or another attacking option would seem a logical move to allow the club to meet profit and sustainability rules obligations and retain the depth to compete at the top of the table.

Elliot Anderson

Current club: Nottingham Forest

Possible destination: Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United

Quite where England midfielder Elliot Anderson ends up is anyone’s guess, although a January move is looking extemely unlikely now.

He has been a reported target for Manchester United for several months and with Casemiro’s departure from Old Trafford this summer already confirmed, the 23-year-old would likely fit the profile they are looking at for a midfield overhaul.

However, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been heavily linked with the former Newcastle player and Nottingham Forest would likely demand a fee well in excess of the £35m they paid for him in 2024.

Ruben Neves

Current club: Al-Hilal

Possible destination: Manchester United, Real Madrid

If Manchester United are considering adding depth to their midfield, the reports linking Ruben Neves to Old Trafford make plenty of sense.

The 28-year-old has Premier League experience from his time at Wolves, has previously played for Porto and has bags of international experience with Portugal.

With a rumoured price tag of about £20m, he offers bite and nous in the middle of the pitch and is unlikely to need a lot of time to acclimatise back into the English game.

Joshua Zirkzee

Current club: Manchester United

Possible destination: Roma, Napoli

Joshua Zirkzee’s time at Manchester United has barely hit any heights since he joined the club for £36.5m in the summer of 2024.

The Netherlands forward has scored five goals in 46 Premier League appearances, but his stock does remain high in Italy.

Napoli and Roma have both been linked with the 24-year-old who is yet to feature under interim head coach Michael Carrick, having also been out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Current club: AC Milan

Possible destination: Aston Villa

AC Milan and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could well be in line for a return to the Premier League, if multiple reports are to be believed.

The former Chelsea player was recalled to the England squad in September after a six-year absence but was omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s most recent camp in November.

However, with Aston Villa experiencing injury problems in their engine room, Loftus-Cheek could get an opportunity to catch the eye of the German on a more regular basis.

Rayan

Current club: Vasco da Gama

Possible destination: Bournemouth

If you are looking for a player to fill Antoine Semenyo’s boots, the answer might be 19-year-old winger Rayan, who is being touted as the new Vinicius Jr in his homeland.

The Brazil Under-20 international made his Vasco da Gama debut at the age of 16 in 2023 and Bournemouth appear to have beaten off interest for his signature from clubs in Russia and the Saudi Pro League.

Lucas Paqueta

Current club: West Ham

Possible destination: Flamengo

Reports are growing that Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta will finally get the move he desires back to Flamengo, the club where his professional career began in 2016.

The Brazilian club have tabled an offer of more than 41m euros (£35.5m) for the 28-year-old and given the Hammers have won three matches in succession for the first time since 2023 without Paqueta, now would appear the ideal time to part ways.