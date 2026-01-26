Mwangi Shines at Sunshine Development Tour Members Day - Capital Sports
Junior golfer Nathan Mwangi is awarded by Absa Kenya Business Banking Director Renato D'Souza

Golf

Mwangi Shines at Sunshine Development Tour Members Day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – Junior golfer Nathan Mwangi topped the field at the Absa and Johnnie Walker sponsored Sunshine Development Tour Members Day at Karen Country Club, finishing first overall with 43 points.

Mwangi’s performance saw him edge out a competitive field of over 250 golfers, with Kithinji Kiragu finishing second on 42 points after countback.

Violet Luchendo placed third with 41 points, while Joe Sang followed in fourth position on 40 points.

In the gross category, Ali Mohamed recorded a leading gross score of 75 to take top honours.

Edwin Komen won the sponsor category with 42 points, while Renato D’Souza finished second on 38 points.

The junior category was won by Sheha Omanga, who returned 35 points.

In the senior category, Margaret Thande claimed first place with 39 points.

Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Commissioner Charles Gacheru tees off at the Sunshine Development Tour Members Day at Karen Country Club

In other challenges, Muthoni Kioi won the nearest to the pin award in the ladies junior category, while Ken Ombati claimed the men’s nearest to the pin prize.

Atsango Lwande won the longest drive in the ladies category, with Muchemi Ndungu taking the men’s longest drive award.

Speaking after the event, Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Promoter Charles Gacheru thanked the partners who supported the week-long activities at Karen Country Club.

 “This Members Day was an important part of closing out the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing. It allowed us to bring club members into the journey of the Tour. We are grateful to Absa and Johnnie Walker for their support, not only of this event but of the wider Tour programme. Their partnership helped us deliver a full week of competitive golf, engagement with members, and a strong conclusion to the season,” he said.

The Members Day formed part of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing finale week activities at Karen Country Club and was sponsored by Absa and Johnnie Walker.

