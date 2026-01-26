Gor Mahia top scorer set for lengthy spell out after knee injury - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia's Felix Oluoch in a past match. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Gor Mahia top scorer set for lengthy spell out after knee injury

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s top scoring striker Felix Oluoch is set for a long spell on the sidelines after incurring a knee injury.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the club’s doctor Brian Odongo said they are monitoring the former Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers’ striker’s condition.

“Phelix sustained a knee injury and has been diagnosed with patellar tendinopathy. He is currently undergoing medical management and physical rehabilitation. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress closely and his return to play will be determined based on his recovery and response to treatment,” Odongo said.

Oluoch is K’Ogalo’s top scorer in the Kenya Premier League this season, having hit the back of the net seven times in 17 matches already.

He joined K’Ogalo from Posta at the beginning of the season, after a fruitful campaign at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) on home soil.

Oluoch’s last goal was against Mara Sugar on January 18, in which he scored the opener as the league leaders romped to a 3-0 victory.

Following his injury, head coach Charles Akonnor says they will have to be patient with the forward as he begins his recovery.

“Felix had to sit out during yesterday’s match (against Bidco United) because of the injury. I was briefed by the team doctor and we will also be seeking a specialist opinion on the way forward. As it is, he can’t play. He is a very important player, and his wellbeing is key. We will take all steps to have him back in good shape,” Akonnor said.

Gor’s next encounter is against Sofapaka on Saturday.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020