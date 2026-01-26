Gor Mahia top scorer set for lengthy spell out after knee injury

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s top scoring striker Felix Oluoch is set for a long spell on the sidelines after incurring a knee injury.

In a statement, the club’s doctor Brian Odongo said they are monitoring the former Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers’ striker’s condition.

“Phelix sustained a knee injury and has been diagnosed with patellar tendinopathy. He is currently undergoing medical management and physical rehabilitation. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress closely and his return to play will be determined based on his recovery and response to treatment,” Odongo said.

Oluoch is K’Ogalo’s top scorer in the Kenya Premier League this season, having hit the back of the net seven times in 17 matches already.

He joined K’Ogalo from Posta at the beginning of the season, after a fruitful campaign at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) on home soil.

Oluoch’s last goal was against Mara Sugar on January 18, in which he scored the opener as the league leaders romped to a 3-0 victory.

Following his injury, head coach Charles Akonnor says they will have to be patient with the forward as he begins his recovery.

“Felix had to sit out during yesterday’s match (against Bidco United) because of the injury. I was briefed by the team doctor and we will also be seeking a specialist opinion on the way forward. As it is, he can’t play. He is a very important player, and his wellbeing is key. We will take all steps to have him back in good shape,” Akonnor said.

Gor’s next encounter is against Sofapaka on Saturday.