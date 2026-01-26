Gor Mahia coach Akonnor praises defender for bailing out K’Ogalo on two occasions

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has praised Paul Ochuoga’s increasing role in their race for the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League crown.

Akonnor says the right-back has come of age and repaying the faith that the technical bench had in him.

“That boy has gone through a lot and we have supported him privately, spoken to him in so many ways. We are so happy that he is in good form, in good shape. Last week he delivered wonderful assists and today he won a match for us. I was over excited for him in particular,” the Ghanaian said.

Ochuoga was the hero of the day, scoring with the last kick of the match to grant K’Ogalo a 2-1 win over Bidco United at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was the second consecutive game in which his contribution has proven decisive following the tie against Murang’a Seal during which his cross into the box resulted in a 3-2 victory for the record champions.

Gor player Paul Ochuoga. Photo/GOR MAHIA X ACCOUNT

On Saturday, K’Ogalo had to repeat the trick in which they came from one goal down in the first half to eventually garner all the three points.

Akonnor reveals that his players have developed a stoic mentality even when they fall behind in the game.

“I think their belief, their style of play, the way they believe in what they are doing. Even if they are down by one goal, they continue to play. And that was very, very good. They have shown good sportsmanship. They have shown that they are indeed ready for any battle,” the former Ghana national team boss said.

He added: “In the first 20-25 minutes we were in control of the game and we started to drop a little bit and then they got a goal. But indeed, once again they have shown good team spirit. In the second half, we made some subs, which was good from our technical bench.”

Saturday’s win was a perfect revenge for K’Ogalo who lost to Bidco by a solitary goal on the opening day of the season on September 21, last year.

It was one of the reasons why Akonnor admits he is delighted with the result.

“It’s a good win, a good fight and we can only be glad that it went through this way. Sometimes with our nerves, we want to get the game done earlier but sometimes that’s the way we do it. Bidco has been a problem for us in the past,” he said.

Also coming in for praise from the coach was new signing Ebenezer Assifuah who has now scored twice in three matches and assisted once.

Akonnor says his fellow Ghanaian was always bound to make an immediate impact at K’Ogalo.

“We are managing him, he’s an experienced player. He’s very good. Age is probably not on his side and so you have to manage set players. This time around we gave him 45 minutes. He came in almost 45 minutes and as usual, you know, how he scored his goal, his back was facing the goal. And that shows the experience,” the coach said.

Following the victory, Gor sit atop the table with 36 points, same as second-placed AFC Leopards who have an inferior goal difference.