Faith in action: World record holder Kipyegon launches project to elevate women

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon has commissioned a maternity ward in Keringet to improve maternal care in the region.

The Dare to Dream maternity will reduce childbirth complications and provide women in the area with adequate care.

“Growing up in Keringet, Nakuru county. I observed women facing devastating outcomes during childbirth due to inadequate healthcare. This motivated the dream to create a maternity wing to ensure that women receive safe and respectful birth care close to home,” Kipyegon said in a statement.

Faith Kipyegon during the groundbreaking for the Dare to Dream maternity in Keringet. PHOTO/FAITH KIPYEGON X

The double world record holder added that the initiative is an extension of last year’s #Breaking4 project in which she attempted to become the first woman to run the mile in under four minutes.

“Last year, the project #Breaking4 aimed to inspire women to believe in their dreams. However, the focus has shifted towards a more impactful breakthrough in maternal care,” she said.

Kipyegon expressed hope that the project will elevate the livelihoods of women in the region, allowing the local community to thrive.

Two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge during the groundbreaking for the Dare to Dream maternity in Keringet. PHOTO/FAITH KIPYEGON X

“The initiative, supported by Nike and the community, aims to provide a nurturing environment for mothers and children, emphasizing that when women are supported, communities thrive,” she said.

Kipyegon added: “As construction begins, the message is clear: women deserve better care, and this project is about building dignity, possibility, and a brighter future.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by, among others, two-time world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) deputy president Barnaba Korir.