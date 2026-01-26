Besiktas pay £11m for Abraham - to sell him to Villa - Capital Sports
Tammy Abraham. PHOTO/BESIKTAS JK

English Premiership

Besiktas pay £11m for Abraham – to sell him to Villa

Published

ISTANBUL, Turkey, January 26, 2026 – Besiktas have paid £11.2m to Roma for Tammy Abraham – as the Turkish club prepare to sell him to Aston Villa.

The striker had a medical on Saturday having travelled to the UK on Friday after Villa agreed an £18m deal with the Super Lig side.

Besiktas had an obligation to buy in the loan deal which took Abraham from Roma last summer and did not want to sell him, but are reluctantly allowing Abraham to return to England.

Abraham, who has 11 England caps, scored 12 goals in 24 games for Besiktas.

“The conditions in the transfer contract of Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham have been fulfilled and the provision for the permanent transfer of the player has come into effect,” said Besiktas.

“In this context, a transfer fee of 13m euros will be paid to AS Roma.”

The 28-year-old joined Roma from Chelsea for £34m in 2021 and scored 39 goals in 120 games for the Serie A club, winning the Europa Conference League in 2022.

He also spent 2024-25 on loan at AC Milan, scoring 10 times in 44 appearances.

