APS Seal Kakamega, Iron Ladies Crowned Western BingwaFest Champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – APS Seal Kakamega and Iron Ladies Academy are the new Western Region football champions after triumphing during the regional finals held at the Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias, on Sunday.

APS beat PEFA FC 2-0 as Iron Ladies Academy saw off Lwanda Ladies 2-1, with each team scoring once from the penalty spot.

The two winners pocketed KES 1 million each, while PEFA and Lwanda Ladies were awarded KES 500,000 each, with third-placed Nyota FC and Chakol Queens settling for KES 250,000.

In rugby, Mwira Rugby completed their remarkable, flawless run in the tournament, beating Shieywe Rugby 34-0 to finish the competition with a clean slate, having not conceded a try.

Masinde Muliro University beat Sigalala Polytechnic 19-5 to win the men’s competition.

Speaking after the flawless run, Mwira’s captain Miriam Akinyi said:

“Our plan was not to allow our opponents to make a single try and that worked throughout the tournament; we did not concede any try. Our opponent in the final got to our box, but we did not allow them the chance to make a try. We are looking forward to meeting the other teams at the national finals.”

Action between Mwira Rugby (white shorts) and Shieywe Rugby

Mwira and Masinde Muliro University were also awarded KES 1 million each, with Shieywe and Sigalala Polytechnic receiving KES 500,000 each.

Webuye Rugby and Shamberere Polytechnic took home KES 250,000 after finishing third.

In Basketball, Breeze beat Dynamo 15-10 to win the women’s title as ARMND beat Bantus 22-15 in the men’s competition to be crowned the region’s champions.

Both Breeze and ARMND took home KES 500,000 while Dynamo and Bantu’s received KES 250,000, with the second runners-up Team Mercury and Falcons receiving KES 100,000 each.

Betika Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said:

“The impact of BingwaFest is real, and we are feeling it across the board, both on the community and on the sportsmen and women. It has been a good weekend of sports with the likes of Daniel Ebenyo dominating the 5,000m and 10,000m. We are proud of what BingwaFest has achieved so far in terms of giving our sportspersons a chance to showcase their talents.”

Betika Group CEO awards APS Seals for winning the men’s football final at Western Region BingwaFest (1)

On Saturday, Daniel Ebenyo produced a spectacular performance on the track, claiming victories in both the men’s 10,000m and 5,000m races.

The World Cross Country Championships bronze medalist clocked 28:57.1 in the 10,000m race to finish ahead of Robert Kiprop (29:15.1) and Victor Kipruto (29:16.0) in the morning session.

He then stopped the clock at 13:54.5 to win the 5,000m race, with Amason Kireu (14:09.0) and Dennis Kipkoech (14:10.2) finishing second and third, respectively.

Ebenyo took home KES 550,000 for triumphing in the two races, KES 300,000 for winning the 10,000m, and KES 250,000 for winning the 5,000m.

In the women’s 10,000m race, Miriam Kibet narrowly beat Caroline Kariba to first, clocking 33:39.2, with Kariba timing 33:39.5, and Mercy Kipchumba (33:40.1) finishing third.

Janet Jepkoech had a strong showing as well, claiming double gold in the women’s 5,000m and 1500m races to take home a total sum of KES 400,000.

She started the day with a win over the 1500m, clocking 4:19.2 to beat Naomi Cherono (4:22.9) and Caroline Kariba (4:24.6).

The 19-year-old Jepkoech went on to win the 5,000m race in style, clocking 16:26.7 to seal her double for the day.

Tabitha Njeri (16:29.6) finished second as Mercy Chepkemoi (16:30.4) came home third.

Up next on the BingwaFest calendar is the last leg of the season set for the Coast Region next month.