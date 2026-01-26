AK abandon plans for World Indoor trials, what next for Team Kenya? - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei

Athletics

AK abandon plans for World Indoor trials, what next for Team Kenya?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2026 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have shelved plans for national trials for the World Indoor Championships that were initially scheduled for the weekend (January 30-31).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the federation said they will now select the team via a merit-based and time-based process.

“In light of this development, Athletics Kenya will proceed with the selection of athletes who will represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled for March 20-22, 2026 in Poland, through a time-based and merit-based selection process. This will be done after the World Athletics qualification period officially closes on March 8, 2026,” they said.

The selection process is set to focus on the following races: 60m (men); 60m hurdles women; 400m men and women; 800m men and women; 1500m men and women; and 3000m men and women.

AK further advised athletes to give their all in their competitions as they will be closely watching to identify those worthy to make the team.

“Athletes are advised to continue training and preparing for upcoming competitions listed on the Athletics Kenya calendar as the federation continues to monitor performances during the qualification period,” the federation revealed.

At the last edition of the global championships in Nanjing, China, last year, Team Kenya came back home empty-handed, without a single medal.

Their best performer was Susan Ejore who finished fifth in the final of the women’s 1500m after clocking 4:03.89.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020