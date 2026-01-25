World silver medalist Ewoi reveals winning strategy in Boston Indoor race - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dorcas Ewoi wins the women's 1500m. PHOTO/JOHN RATNER

Athletics

World silver medalist Ewoi reveals winning strategy in Boston Indoor race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – Kenya’s Dorcas Ewoi says her win at Saturday’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston came as a total surprise to her.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The world 1500m silver medalist says she simply came to the race to try and push herself as much as possible.

“This is my first race, so I didn’t really know where I am in my training. So we were here to push, and then we were going to see where we are, and then train from that. But then, at the 1200m mark, I was like, I still have something in me. I was like, I’m going to push it, because Gracie was falling back a little bit,” Ewoi said.

The 29-year-old clocked a world lead and personal best of 4:01.22 to clinch the women’s 1500m, ahead of American Sinclaire Johnson (4:01.30) and Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska (4:01.78) who finished second and third respectively.

Recounting her experience in the race, Ewoi revealed that the she was always scared that Johnson would catch-up to her in the dash to the finish line.

“I couldn’t feel, but I saw on the TV, somewhere up here. So I was like, I got to go. I thought she got me at the end,” she said.

The competition was her first race on track after she clinched silver at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Ewoi clocked 3:54.92 to finish second in the women’s 1500m, behind world champion Faith Kipyegon.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020