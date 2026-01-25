World silver medalist Ewoi reveals winning strategy in Boston Indoor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – Kenya’s Dorcas Ewoi says her win at Saturday’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston came as a total surprise to her.

The world 1500m silver medalist says she simply came to the race to try and push herself as much as possible.

“This is my first race, so I didn’t really know where I am in my training. So we were here to push, and then we were going to see where we are, and then train from that. But then, at the 1200m mark, I was like, I still have something in me. I was like, I’m going to push it, because Gracie was falling back a little bit,” Ewoi said.

The 29-year-old clocked a world lead and personal best of 4:01.22 to clinch the women’s 1500m, ahead of American Sinclaire Johnson (4:01.30) and Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska (4:01.78) who finished second and third respectively.

Recounting her experience in the race, Ewoi revealed that the she was always scared that Johnson would catch-up to her in the dash to the finish line.

“I couldn’t feel, but I saw on the TV, somewhere up here. So I was like, I got to go. I thought she got me at the end,” she said.

The competition was her first race on track after she clinched silver at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Ewoi clocked 3:54.92 to finish second in the women’s 1500m, behind world champion Faith Kipyegon.