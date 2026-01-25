Shujaa, Lionesses to face tough opponents at World Rugby 7s Division 2 tourney on home soil

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s side will face Germany and the United States in the opening leg of the World Rugby Division 2 tournament in Nairobi, next month.

Shujaa are in Pool A where they face two teams with which they have crossed paths in the recent past to varied levels of success.

Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges famously beat Germany 33-15 in the final of the promotion playoffs in Madrid in June 2024, which confirmed their return to Division 1 of the prestigious competition.

However, it will not be lost on the Kenyans that the Germans beat them twice during the 2024 Challenger Series.

Similarly, Shujaa should expect a tough challenge from the Americans, if recent records are anything to go by.

Their last meeting was at last year’s promotion playoffs in Los Angeles where the hosts came out on top with a 17-12 scoreline, after extra time.

It was the perfect revenge for the Americans who had earlier lost 17-10 to the Kenyans in Hong Kong in March.

Elsewhere, in Pool B, Uruguay, Belgium and Canada will tussle for passageway into the knockouts of the main cup.

Test for Lionesses

Meanwhile, the national women’s 7s side will have to get past China and Spain if they are to sustain their dream of winning the competition.

It will be no walk in the park for Simon Odongo’s charges considering both opponents have proven slippery prey for the Lionesses in the past.

China infamously beat Lionesses in the final of the Paris Olympics Repechage to deny them the only ticket remaining to the quadrennial tournament.

Kenya Lionesses celebrate after winning the second leg of the Challenger Series. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Also, they beat Kenya 19-5 in the final of the first leg of the 2024 Challenger Series in Dubai, after the Lionesses had won their earlier encounter at the pools stage.

Moreover, Kenya’s last meeting with Spain was at last year’s promotion playoffs in Los Angeles where the Europeans ran out comfortable winners.

Due to the foregoing, Lionesses will have to be at their best, with no room for individual errors, if they are to secure passageway into the quarters.

Pool B comprises Brazil, South Africa and Argentina.

The two-day competition is set for February 14-15 at Nyayo Stadium, before subsequent legs in Sao Paulo and Montevideo.