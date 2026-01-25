Own-Goal Nightmare as Gideon Starlets Sink Kayole Starlets - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kayole Starlets players in a past training session. PHOTO/KAYOLE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

Own-Goal Nightmare as Gideon Starlets Sink Kayole Starlets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – Kayole Starlets’ difficult start to the year continued after a dramatic and error-strewn encounter saw them fall 4–0 to Gideon Starlets, a match overshadowed by costly own goals and defensive lapses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The game took a cruel turn for Kayole in the 27th minute when a defensive header from Mercy inadvertently found the back of her own net, handing Gideon Starlets the lead.

The visitors capitalised on the momentum and doubled their advantage just before halftime, striking in the 45th minute to head into the break firmly in control.

Kayole’s troubles deepened in the second half; another defensive mix-up resulted in a second own goal in the 77th minute, effectively killing off any hopes of a comeback.

Gideon Starlets completed the rout with a well-taken fourth goal in the 84th minute, sealing a convincing victory.

This defeat marks Kayole Starlets’ third loss since the beginning of the year, following a 4–0 defeat to Police Bullets last week and a 2–0 loss to Zetech the week before.

As a result, they are yet to register a win in 2026, a worrying trend that head coach Mary Adhiambo will be keen to address.

Kayole Starlets will turn their attention to their next fixture against Kisumu AllStarlets, where they will be hoping to pick positives from this performance and finally spark a turnaround to their season

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020