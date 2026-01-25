Own-Goal Nightmare as Gideon Starlets Sink Kayole Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – Kayole Starlets’ difficult start to the year continued after a dramatic and error-strewn encounter saw them fall 4–0 to Gideon Starlets, a match overshadowed by costly own goals and defensive lapses.

The game took a cruel turn for Kayole in the 27th minute when a defensive header from Mercy inadvertently found the back of her own net, handing Gideon Starlets the lead.

The visitors capitalised on the momentum and doubled their advantage just before halftime, striking in the 45th minute to head into the break firmly in control.

Kayole’s troubles deepened in the second half; another defensive mix-up resulted in a second own goal in the 77th minute, effectively killing off any hopes of a comeback.

Gideon Starlets completed the rout with a well-taken fourth goal in the 84th minute, sealing a convincing victory.

This defeat marks Kayole Starlets’ third loss since the beginning of the year, following a 4–0 defeat to Police Bullets last week and a 2–0 loss to Zetech the week before.

As a result, they are yet to register a win in 2026, a worrying trend that head coach Mary Adhiambo will be keen to address.

Kayole Starlets will turn their attention to their next fixture against Kisumu AllStarlets, where they will be hoping to pick positives from this performance and finally spark a turnaround to their season