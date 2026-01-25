Leopards intensify hunt for 13th Kenya Premier League title with win over Sofapaka - Capital Sports
Kenyan Premier League

Leopards intensify hunt for 13th Kenya Premier League title with win over Sofapaka

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – AFC Leopards maintained their push for a first-ever Kenya Premier League crown since 1998 with a 1-0 win over Sofapaka at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kayci Odhiambo rose to the occasion, the midfielder making the most of a goalmouth melee to tap in for the opener in the 47th minute.

It followed an enterprising first half in which both teams had good chances to score but were hindered by heroic goalkeeping from both custodians of the day.

Ingwe‘s Humphrey Katasi had to be alert to tip away a shot in the 16th minute whereas Brian Olang’o came to the rescue for Batoto Ba Mungu with a fine stop, mid-way through the first half.

Following the win, Fred Ambani’s charges have maintained their second place in the Kenya Premier League and kept pace with league leaders Gor Mahia — who also boast 36 points but have a superior goal difference.

More to follow…

