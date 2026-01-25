Heartbreak for Nairobi United as Azam nick crucial victory in Caf Confederations Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – Nairobi United’s struggles in the Caf Confederations Cup continued with a 2-1 win to Tanzanian giants Azam FC at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Naibois started the game brightly and were rewarded with a peach of an opening goal in the 13th minute, courtesy of Duncan Omalla.

The winger, teed up by Michael Karamor, curled a first time shot into the top corner of the net for the lead.

For all their happy start, it all proved a calm before the storm as the Ice Cream Makers added flavour to the tie with an equaliser in the 17th minute via Congolese striker Jephte Kitambala.

An own goal in the 78th minute by the hosts’ custodian, Ernest Muhammad, proved to be the final deathknell for Naibois as the visitors would from then on see out the game for their first win of this season’s campaign.

More to follow…