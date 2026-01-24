Shabana throw away two-goal lead to draw with 10-man APS Bomet - Capital Sports
Kenyan Premier League

Shabana throw away two-goal lead to draw with 10-man APS Bomet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 24, 2026 – Shabana played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with APS Bomet in a Kenya Premier League encounter at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Philemon Nyakwakwa put the law enforcers in the lead after one minute before Brian Olega made it 1-1, 18 minutes later.

Olega then put Tore Bobe in the lead with the second after 47 minutes.

Brian Michira then made it 3-1 in the 65th minute.

Chris Wilunda was then giving his marching orders in the 78th minute but the one-man disadvantage seemed to have sparked the law enforcers to life.

Philip Wasai pulled one back in the 80th minute from Evans Kipkemoi’s assist.

Lawrence Kibet then earned a precious point for the relegation-threatenes with the third goal, a minute later.

More to follow…

