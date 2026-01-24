OFFICIAL: Kenyan volleyballer joins top Greek side

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 24, 2026 – National women’s volleyball player Veronicah Adhiambo has signed for top Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

The outside hitter was officially unveiled by the team on Saturday, marking another milestone in her professional career.

Adhiambo began her playing career at Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before moving on to Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s league champions Kenya Pipeline in 2021.

After a year with the oil merchants, Adhiambo then signed her first professional career, joining Turkish side Tarsus Belediyespor in 2022.

She then switched workstations, packing her bags for Panionios GSS in Greece.

Her last port of call was at another Greek side AO Lamia 2013.

Thessaloniki are one of Greece’s top clubs, having finished second in the league in 2017/18.

Adhiambo becomes the second Kenyan to join the side after Sharon Chepchumba.