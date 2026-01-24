Ochuoga scores last-gasp winner as Gor survive banana peel tie against Bidco United

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 24, 2026 – Paul Ochuoga scored at the death as Gor Mahia survived a scare to beat Bidco United 2-1 in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday evening.

Brian Oddoh put the oil merchants in the lead after 26 minutes to give Anthony Akhulia’s charges a 1-0 lead at halftime.

However, the record Kenya Premier League champions turned the game on its head, new signing Ebenezer Assifuah levelling matters in the 63rd minute.

K’Ogalo kept pushing for the winner and were rewarded in added time when Ochuoga notched in his first goal of the season.

The win pushes Gor’s tally at the top to 36 points, three more than second-placed AFC Leopards who visit Sofapaka in their league match on Sunday.