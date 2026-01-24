Magical Maggy Strikes Late as Police Bullets Tighten Grip at the Summit - Capital Sports
Magical Maggy Strikes Late as Police Bullets Tighten Grip at the Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 24, 2026 – Police Bullets once again proved their championship credentials after edging Zetech Sparks 1–0 in a tightly contested encounter, courtesy of a moment of brilliance from league top scorer Margaret “Maggy” Kunihura.

With the clock ticking down and both sides locked in a tactical battle, Kunihura delivered when it mattered most, firing home the decisive goal in the 79th minute to send the Bullets’ faithful into celebration.

The strike not only secured all three points but also underlined her reputation as one of the most clutch players in the FKF Women’s Premier League.

The win keeps Police Bullets firmly at the top of the table with 31 points, maintaining their title charge as the season intensifies.

For Kunihura, the goal marked her 12th of the campaign, extending her lead as the league’s outright top scorer and further cementing her importance to the team’s attacking threat.

Zetech Sparks put up a spirited fight and made life difficult for the league leaders, showing defensive resilience and moments of attacking promise.

However, Police Bullets’ composure, experience, and ability to seize decisive moments ultimately made the difference.

As the race for the title heats up, Police Bullets continue to set the pace, driven by collective discipline and the magic of Maggy in front of goal.

If her scoring form is anything to go by, stopping the Bullets’ charge to silverware will be no easy task.

