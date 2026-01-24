Late Heartbreak for Vihiga Queens as Kibera Hold Them to a Draw - Capital Sports
Action between Vihiga Queens and Kibera Soccer Women. PHOTO/VIHIGA QUEENS X

Harambee Starlets

Late Heartbreak for Vihiga Queens as Kibera Hold Them to a Draw

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 24, 2026 – Vihiga Queens were forced to settle for a share of the spoils after conceding a dramatic late equaliser in a 1–1 draw against Kibera Soccer Women, a result that could have significant implications in the FKF Women’s Premier League title race.

Anitah Namata gave Vihiga Queens the lead in the 43rd minute, finishing calmly to put the hosts ahead just before the break.

The goal appeared to put Vihiga in control as they carried their advantage into the second half and looked set to secure all three points.

However, Kibera Soccer Women refused to go down without a fight.

Deep into stoppage time, they found a lifeline, scoring in the 90+5th minute to snatch a point and silence the home crowd.

The late goal denied Vihiga Queens a crucial victory and left them reflecting on a missed opportunity.

The draw tightens the focus on the league summit, where Police Bullets continue to strengthen their grip on the title race.

The leaders now move five points clear at the top, piling pressure on the chasing pack.

Attention now shifts to Ulinzi Starlets, currently second on the table, who face Kisped Queens tomorrow in a match that could further shape the title race.

With the season entering a decisive phase, every point is proving costly and the title race is far from settled.

