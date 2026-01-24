Easy day in office for KCB, Kabras Sugar in routine Kenya Cup victories

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 24, 2026 – Defending champions Kabras Sugar maintained their 100 per cent record in the Kenya Cup with an emphatic 55-8 victory over Nakuru RFC in Nakuru on Saturday.

The sugar millers drew first blood through George Nyambua’s try in the opening stages, Eric Cantona adding the extras shortly after.

Two more converted tries in quick succession left the tie slipping out of the host’s control, a situation that was compounded by another by Jackson Siketa at the stroke of halftime.

William Muhanji added another just before the break for a 35-3 lead at the interval.

Second half followed the same script as the first as the visitors camped in their hosts’ 22 in search of more success.

Tries from Alfred Orege, Jeanson Misoga, and Derrick Ashihundu widened their advantage to 50-3, but soon after Ephraim Oduor was dismissed for the visitors.

Amidst the numerical superiority, Wanyore managed to nick one last try, the conversion of which was unsuccessful.

The last laugh, however, belonged to the sugar millers who scored one last try at the death to cap another plentiful day in the office.

Keeping pace

Meanwhile, at the Kenyatta University Grounds, eight-time champions KCB Rugby maintained pace with Kabras Sugar courtesy of a 45-3 thrashing of hosts, Blak Blad.

Michael Wekesa kicked off proceedings with the first try, Festus Shiasi adding to the advantage soon after.

Fidel Maina and Brian Wahinya then got their names on the scoresheet as well as the bankers went for the break with a 26-3 lead.

Levy Amunga then added insult to injury, going over the white chalk at the start of the second half to score against his former team.

Andy Cole Omollo then put the icing on the cake with the sixth try of the day for the bankers.

Bruising battle of students

Elsewhere, at Strathmore University, Leos withstood a late fightback from the Daystar University Falcons to win 34-31.

The battle of students began with Dennis Mbilah’s try for the hosts, which was converted by Arnold Muita.

Their Ngong Road counterparts, however, responded through Eddy Wambugu’s try, followed by a successful conversion.

Wambugu then added a penalty to surge ahead 10-7 for Falcons before he went over once again to extend the scores to 17-7.

Not to be undone, the hosts responded just before halftime to reduce the deficit to 17-14.

Leos stamped their authority in the second half, racing to a 31-17 lead through tries from Collins Maina and Nygel Amaitsa.

However, the visitors responded via Arnold Agonda’s converted try before Muita scored a penalty to extend Leos’ lead to 34-24.

A converted try by Wambugu in the dying minutes added to the boiling temperatures at the venue as Leos held on nervously for a crucial win.

A win at last

Bottom side Kisumu RFC notched their first win of the 2025/26 season, outclassing Impala RFC 29-22 at the Mamboleo Stadium in the lakeside city.

After going down 22-0, the hosts scored their first try through Manuel Weyusia in the 33rd minute.

David Williams added another and subsequently, successfully converted just before halftime.

Walter Ambe levelled the scores in the second half before Williams scored his second of the afternoon to seal the victory.

In other matches of the afternoon, Menengai Oilers edged out hosts Kenya Harlequin 22-17 at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.