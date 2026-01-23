Top lady golfer applauded by First Lady Rachel Ruto for huge impact on young women

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has praised lady golfer Naomi Wafula as a huge inspiration to many young women across the country.

Ruto says Wafula’s success in the sport is encouraging girls and young women to take up the sport.

“We congratulate Naomi Wafula on making history as the first Kenyan professional woman golfer to earn a playing card on a global tour, securing her place on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Her achievement is a powerful signal to girls across the country that opportunities in sport are expanding,” the First Lady said.

She added: “It is already inspiring more female golfers to turn professional, with aspirations to shape the future of golf in Kenya and across East Africa.”

Such high praise from the First Lady encapsulates the magnitude of what the Vipingo Ridge golfer has achieved in her career.

She made history in July last year as the first female golfer to go professional, under the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK).

Five months later, Wafula was celebrating after her induction into next season’s Sunshine Ladies Golf Tour, becoming the first Kenyan female golfer to achieve the feat.

A scion of a golfing family, Wafula is a niece to 15-time lady golfer of the year, Rose Naliaka.