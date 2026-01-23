Top lady golfer applauded by First Lady Rachel Ruto for huge impact on young women - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Naom Wafula, he top lady finisher at the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing poses with her trophy at Karen Country Club.

Golf

Top lady golfer applauded by First Lady Rachel Ruto for huge impact on young women

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has praised lady golfer Naomi Wafula as a huge inspiration to many young women across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ruto says Wafula’s success in the sport is encouraging girls and young women to take up the sport.

“We congratulate Naomi Wafula on making history as the first Kenyan professional woman golfer to earn a playing card on a global tour, securing her place on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Her achievement is a powerful signal to girls across the country that opportunities in sport are expanding,” the First Lady said.

She added: “It is already inspiring more female golfers to turn professional, with aspirations to shape the future of golf in Kenya and across East Africa.”

Such high praise from the First Lady encapsulates the magnitude of what the Vipingo Ridge golfer has achieved in her career.

She made history in July last year as the first female golfer to go professional, under the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK).

Five months later, Wafula was celebrating after her induction into next season’s Sunshine Ladies Golf Tour, becoming the first Kenyan female golfer to achieve the feat.

A scion of a golfing family, Wafula is a niece to 15-time lady golfer of the year, Rose Naliaka.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020