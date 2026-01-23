Tanzania marksman Fei Toto warns Azam over Nairobi United ahead of Confederation Cup duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – Azam FC’s crucial forward Fei Toto says they will not take Nairobi United lightly when the two teams clash in a Caf Confederation Cup tie in the capital on Sunday evening.

Toto says Naibois are worth their salt despite debuting in the continental competition.

“They are a very good team despite this being their maiden participation. They have a number of experienced players and this guarantees that it will be a very tough match on Sunday. We want to come here and do well but we will have to be at our best,” the Tanzania national football team forward said.

Both teams are yet to win in Group B, having lost to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca and AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Toto admits the pressure is on for both teams but is confident that the Ice Cream Makers will come out on top, regardless of the home ground advantage for the hosts.

“The pressure is on…not only for us but both teams. That’s why it will be a tough match…both of us will be looking to get our first points. We have worked hard in training and are confident that we can deal with any situation that may arise in the game,” the former Yanga dangerman said.

Toto is coming off a somewhat successful campaign with his national side at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, where they reached the round of 16.

The striker admits the month-long competition was an eye-opener for him, enabling him to refine his art and craft on the biggest stage.

“It is very huge competition and motivated me a lot to give my best. I thank God for the opportunity to play in the tournament and now I want to fight for my club in the different competitions,” he said.

Azam made their continental debut in 2013 during which they beat South Sudanese side El Nasir 3-1 in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round tie.