Spurs open talks to sign Liverpool’s Robertson

LONDON, England, January 23, 2026 – Tottenham have begun talks with Liverpool in an effort to sign left-back Andy Robertson.

Robertson, 31, is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and said last week that he was undecided on his future.

The Scotland international has started just four times in the Premier League this season and wants regular involvement before the World Cup.

BBC Sport understands Spurs have made an approach but no outcome has been reached at this stage.

Liverpool signed Robertson from Hull City for £8m in 2017 during Jurgen Klopp’s reign and he has made 363 appearances for the Reds.

Robertson’s most recent appearance came from the bench in the 1-1 draw against Burnley on 17 January.

Before that game, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said Robertson had been “important” to the club and praised him for the way he has handled losing his starting position to summer signing Milos Kerkez.

‘Robertson offers experience and leadership’ – analysis

Murray Burnell

BBC Sport senior journalist

When Thomas Frank takes a look at the options in his squad, defence is the area he’s probably most comfortable with.

As the injuries build – Tottenham currently have eight players unavailable – just one of those sidelined is a defender – Ben Davies, who recently suffered a broken ankle.

Across the back line, Frank has depth. At left-back alone, he has Destiny Udogie, who’s just returned from injury, Djed Spence, who can play right or left-back and Brazilian Souza, who joined the club for £13m on Thursday.

So going for Andy Robertson may seem a little surprising given what Tottenham actually need, with their depleted midfield a constant problem.

But what Spurs don’t have in the squad is experience. Joao Palhinha is the only available player who is 30 years old or above. Four of their oldest seven players are injured.

Robertson, at 31, offers that experience and – as Scotland’s captain – brings a leadership Spurs are arguably desperate for.

