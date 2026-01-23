Ruaraka A back in the saddle, Kanbis A visit Samaj A in NCCA T20 League

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – Following a bye in the opening week of Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) T20 League 2026, Ruaraka A will be hoping to start the season on a high as they host Nairobi Gymkhana A at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Thika Road troops visit Sikh Union in one of their two matches this weekend.

Both matches should produce immense fireworks given that Ruaraka A outfit are looking to break the duck in the competition previously dominated by arch rivals Kanbis A and Swamibapa A.

Gymkhana A team have been playing well over and over again, and it will be interesting to see how they’ll fair against Ruaraka.

It’s never that easy, though, taking away maximum points from Ruaraka A at their Thika Road backyard.

Nitish Hirani will captain Ruaraka A, who also aspire to make their impression felt on the T20 front.

The T20 League title has remained a preserve of Swamibapa A and Kanbis with five and three titles, respectively, under their belt.

It’s still early days to predict how things pan out, but only time will tell as the T20 season wears on.

Kanbis A have two matches this weekend.

They play Ngara A on Saturday at Eastleigh home ground before visiting Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj A on Sunday.

Kanbis’ false start to the season will see them fight tooth and nail to ensure nothing unexpected happens.

The Eastleigh based team got a rude shock last weekend after they suffered a 5 wickets loss to Sir Ali A.

Kanbis A will be skippered by Dhiren Gondaria, who will team up with newcomer Tanzeel Sheikh, Sachin Bhudiya, Vinod Rabadia and Nelson Mandela Odhiambo, among others.

The Super Division has 8 matches on the card this weekend.

Log leaders Swamibapa A have a bye on Saturday and will be watching keenly how things unfold on the crease until Sunday when they visit Ngara A.

The Gurdeep “Sunny ” Singh-led Sir Ali Muslim Club A Team will play host to former champions Stray Lions A at Sir Ali on Saturday.

On Sunday, Stray Lions have a bye.

Sunny is teaming up with, among others, Muhammad Bilal, Emmanuel Bundi, and Ahmad Bhatti, who is also the wicket keeper. Swamibapa A is leading the table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.864.

They are followed by Sir Ali Muslim Club A who are in second place also with 2 points but with a net run rate of +0.837.

Stray Lions A are lying third with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.490. Fourth are Nairobi Gymkhana A with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.150.

Meanwhile, Week 2 will feature 12 matches in Division 2 (6 on Saturday and six on Sunday).

All Division Two matches (8 in total) will be played on Sunday.

Swamibapa B and Wolves A square off at Jamhuri High School while Obuya Academy A and Kanbis B play at Lenana.

In Division Two, Kongonis B and SCLPS Development play at Nairobi Club.

NCCA T20 2026 Division Two fixtures

Sat/24/01/26

14:30:00 Kanbis A Nbi Gymkhana A (Eastleigh)

14:30:00 Sir Ali A vs. Stray Lions A (Sir Ali) 14:30:00 Sikh Union vs. A Ruaraka A (Sikh Union)

14:30:00 SCLPS A s Ngara SC A (SCLPS) Swamibapa A BYE

Sun/25/01/26

14:00:00 Ngara SC A vs Swamibapa A (Ngara SC)

14:00:00 SCLPS A vs. Kanbis A (SCLPS) 14:00:00 Sir Ali A vs Sikh Union A (Sir Ali) 14:00:00 Ruaraka A vs Nbi Gymkhana A (Ruaraka)

Stray Lions A BYE

Super Division Standings after Week 1

1. Swamibapa A. 2 points (NRR 0.864)

2. Sir Ali Muslim Club A. 2 points (NRR 0.837)

3. Stray Lions A. 2 points (NRR 0.490)

4. Nairobi Gymkhana A. 2 points (NRR (0.150)

5. Ruaraka A. 0 (NRR 0)

6. SCLPS A. 0 (NRR -0.150)

7. Ngara A. 0 (NRR -0.490)

8. Kanbis A. 0 (NRR -0.837)

9. Sikh Union A. 0 (-0.864)