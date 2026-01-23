Pressure at the Top as Women’s Premier League Title Chase Rolls into Round 13

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – The FKF Women’s Premier League returns this weekend with a mouthwatering Round 13 line-up as the battle for the title, top-four places and survival intensifies across the country.

League leaders Kenya Police Bullets remain the team to catch after 12 rounds, sitting top of the standings on 28 points with an impressive goal difference of +35.

However, the pressure is mounting, with Ulinzi Starlets just two points behind in second place and Vihiga Queens lurking closely in third, only three points off the summit.

Police Bullets will be on the road on Saturday when they face Zetech Sparks at the Zetech University Grounds in Mangu.

Sparks, currently fifth on the table, will be eager to upset the leaders and strengthen their own push for a top-four finish.

On the same day, Kibera Soccer Women host Vihiga Queens at Marist International University in Karen.

Kibera sit sixth and remain firmly in the hunt for a higher finish, but Vihiga Queens know that any slip from the teams above could open the door for a title challenge of their own.

Action continues on Sunday, with Ulinzi Starlets travelling to Kisumu to take on bottom-placed KisPed Queens at Mamboleo Stadium.

Ulinzi will be targeting maximum points to keep the pressure on Police Bullets at the top.

Elsewhere, Soccer Assassins welcome Kisumu AllStarlets in Vihiga, while Bungoma Queens face Trinity Starlets at Bungoma Polytechnic Grounds in another crucial mid-table clash.

The weekend’s fixtures wrap up in Nairobi, where Kayole Starlet host Gideon Starlets at the EABL Tusker Grounds in Ruaraka.

Both sides are looking to climb away from the lower half of the table and build momentum heading into the second half of the season.

With just four points separating the top four teams and every match carrying significant weight, round 13 promises high stakes, intense rivalries and potentially decisive moments in the FKF Women’s Premier League title race.