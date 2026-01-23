New signing Kahata keen to reap more dividends with KCB after opening account against Posta Rangers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCB's Francis Kahata in action against Posta Rangers. PHOTO/KCB FOOTBALL CLUB

Kenyan Premier League

New signing Kahata keen to reap more dividends with KCB after opening account against Posta Rangers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – After opening his account with the bankers, talismanic midfielder Francis Kahata hopes Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) can go on to a long lasting winning run in the Premier League.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kahata believes their win over Posta Rangers will count for naught if they revert to type in subsequent matches.

“I hope it restores confidence in the playing unit and gives us a reason to fight in our next matches. We don’t need to be dropping points along the way so we hope that we will pick more wins as the season progresses,” the former Thika United and Gor Mahia player said.

Kahata joined the bankers in the January transfer window but has had to bid his time on the injury table.

The wait was worth it as Kahata scored in the 23rd minute on his debut to give KCB a hard-earned 1-0 win over the mailmen.

Prior to Tuesday’s victory, Robert Matano’s charges had failed to win in their last three games, including two losses to Shabana and Nairobi United as well as a draw with defending champions Kenya Police.

Kahata says there was no better way to bounce back from the three-match dry spell than with a win.

“Today’s game went well…it was important for us to win after our struggles in the last three matches. The goal I scored was good too and it motivated us a lot to stay in the game,” he said.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder will be hoping to continue his scoring run when the bankers come up against Tusker on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020