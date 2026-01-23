Malkia Strikers player laments poor sports facilities, inadequate preps

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – National women’s volleyball team player Mercy Iminza has urged the powers-that-be to improve the state of sports facilities in the country.

Iminza believes improved sports facilities will put them at par with the who-is-who of volleyball around the globe.

“They should improve the facilities and give us ample time to train. Many times we are only allowed to train for two hours yet there are people outside there who train for the whole day. Therefore, you cannot compete. If something is done to change the situation, the other things will follow,” the opposite spiker said.

Iminza revealed that many times they have developed cold feet at the international stage due to inadequate facilities and preparations.

“With proper preparations, we can work on our weaknesses and rectify them. This will go a long way in boosting our confidence unlike previous instances when we come up with the European nations and immediately start panicking because we have not prepared well,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) player said.

Iminza was one of young players who donned the national team colours for the first time, at last year’s World Championships in Thailand.

On that occasion, Kenya finished third in Group G after a straight sets victory over Vietnam — after losses to Germany and Poland.

At a personal level, Iminza says she couldn’t have asked for a grander tournament for a maiden appearance for the national team.

“Considering it was my first time, I learnt a lot of things…majorly to have confidence in myself and on the importance of proper preparations. If you are not properly prepared, then the opponent will have easy time against you. It becomes a struggle to adapt to such modern conditions and by the time you do, you have already lost the match,” the 23-year-old explained.

As head coach Geoffrey Omondi continues to mould Malkia Strikers in his own image, Iminza hopes she will be a key cog in the squad.

The team received approximately Ksh 6.4 million from the International Olympics Committee (IOC) as scholarship to aid their mission to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Iminza says the scholarship will boost players morale to give their all in training.

“It means a lot to us…it will motivate each of us to give their all for the love of volleyball. I hope we will be able to prepare well and play a number of friendlies against top sides in the world,” she said.