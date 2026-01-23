Juma Emphasises Mental Strength as Rising Starlets Gear Up for Tanzania - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rising Starlets players in training ahead of Under 20 World Cup qualifier against Tanzania. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

Juma Emphasises Mental Strength as Rising Starlets Gear Up for Tanzania

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – Rising Starlets head coach Jackline Juma says the team’s recent training camp has laid a solid foundation as Kenya prepares to face Tanzania in the next round of the U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Juma revealed that the camp was designed to assess depth and identify players capable of competing at the highest level despite limited preparation time.

“We had a four-day camp and worked with two groups of 30 players each. There were new players we wanted to observe. Time was limited, but in those two days we managed to identify about 30 players we want to push to the very end,” Juma said.

While noting that some players are still working on fitness and overall balance, the coach expressed confidence in the squad’s potential.

“Some of them are still battling fitness, others are still working on the four components of football. But we will continue to push and work with them based on what they can give us,” the gaffer said.

Juma stressed that modern football demands a complete player, highlighting the importance of mental strength alongside technical, tactical and physical development.

“Mentality plays a very big role in football. But you must work on all four components, technical, tactical, physical and mental. None is more important than the other. All four must come together to create a complete team and a complete player ready to compete,” Juma said.

Looking ahead to the Tanzania encounter, Juma described their opponents as experienced and disciplined.

“Tanzania is a good side with experienced players. Some have featured in the senior national team, others in the U20s and U17s. It is not a team we will underrate,” she observed.

Juma added: “We are working hard as well, and we believe we can get a positive result.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020