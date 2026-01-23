Gor Mahia coach issues warning to Bidco United ahead of league encounter

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has warned Bidco United of a tough time when the two teams meet in a Kenya Premier League fixture at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghanaian says K’Ogalo will be much hungrier and prepared than the last fixture between the two sides, which the oil merchants won by a solitary goal.

“In our first match, we dominated the game. Unfortunately, in the last minute, they got a goal. They defended, they were always deep. If they come with that approach, we will know what to do. I think this time we are a bit better than we were before. If nothing at all, in our first leg, we were good, but we were not too much aware of the situation,” Akonnor said.

Newton Ochieng’s last minute penalty was the difference when the two sides clashed on the opening day of the 2025/26 season at the same venue on September 21, last year.

Akonnor says the defeat was, ironically, the panacea that woke Gor from its slumber.

Since then, the gaffer notes, the record league champions have been a team reborn.

“Our style of play has improved. We move the ball very quick, we do counter pressing, we are very compact and we make sure we control the game. That is exactly what we’re going to do tomorrow,” the former Ghana national team coach explained.

K’Ogalo are currently perched at the top of the standings with 33 points from 16 games, same as arch-rivals AFC Leopards who have played a match more.

On the other hand, Bidco are hanging precariously on the cliff of relegation, in 15th place with 15 points from 17 matches.

A second consecutive victory over K’Ogalo would physically and mentally resurrect their survival hopes and spur them to — at worst — a mid-table finish.