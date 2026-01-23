Christine Adhiambo: Rising Starlets Ready for the Test Against Tanzania - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rising Starlets goalkeeper Christine Adhiambo in training. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

Christine Adhiambo: Rising Starlets Ready for the Test Against Tanzania

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – Rising Starlets goalkeeper Christine Adhiambo says the team’s preparations ahead of their upcoming U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania have sharpened both belief and readiness within the squad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Adhiambo noted steady improvement within the goalkeeping department, crediting the technical bench for constantly pushing the players to raise their standards.

“I feel that with every training session I am improving, and even as a goalkeeping unit we are growing. The coach keeps pushing us and reminding us that the task ahead will not be easy,” Adhiambo said.

The shot-stopper emphasized the importance of trusting the process and applying what the team has been taught during training.

“It is up to us to push ourselves, believe in ourselves and in what the coach has been teaching us, and then implement it positively on the pitch. Personally, I feel my preparation is good and I am ready to face the task,” she said.

Adhiambo acknowledged the quality of their upcoming opponents, warning against underestimating Tanzania.

“We know it will not be an easy match. They are opponents who know what they want and they are also psyched up. But we believe we can do it because the technical bench keeps motivating us and reminding us that nothing will come easy,” she said.

Adhiambo added: “That is why we push ourselves on the pitch. We know the kind of opponents we are going to face.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020