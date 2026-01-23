Christine Adhiambo: Rising Starlets Ready for the Test Against Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 23, 2026 – Rising Starlets goalkeeper Christine Adhiambo says the team’s preparations ahead of their upcoming U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania have sharpened both belief and readiness within the squad.

Adhiambo noted steady improvement within the goalkeeping department, crediting the technical bench for constantly pushing the players to raise their standards.

“I feel that with every training session I am improving, and even as a goalkeeping unit we are growing. The coach keeps pushing us and reminding us that the task ahead will not be easy,” Adhiambo said.

The shot-stopper emphasized the importance of trusting the process and applying what the team has been taught during training.

“It is up to us to push ourselves, believe in ourselves and in what the coach has been teaching us, and then implement it positively on the pitch. Personally, I feel my preparation is good and I am ready to face the task,” she said.

Adhiambo acknowledged the quality of their upcoming opponents, warning against underestimating Tanzania.

“We know it will not be an easy match. They are opponents who know what they want and they are also psyched up. But we believe we can do it because the technical bench keeps motivating us and reminding us that nothing will come easy,” she said.

Adhiambo added: “That is why we push ourselves on the pitch. We know the kind of opponents we are going to face.”