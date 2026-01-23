Boxing: Chisora To Fight Wilder In London In April

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 23 – Derek Chisora will face former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in London in April in his 50th career fight.

Chisora, 42, said last year he would retire after a 50th bout, which would take place overseas.

But BBC Sport understands the Briton has instead chosen to take on Wilder in London on 4 April.

The pair were due to fight 13 years ago but Wilder withdrew from the bout after an arrest for domestic violence prevented him from travelling to the UK.

Wilder won his first 40 fights before drawing with Tyson Fury in 2018 – and then suffered successive defeats by the ‘Gypsy King’ in 2020 and 2021.

Chisora has also faced Fury three times – losing all three, in 2011, 2014 and 2022.

Wilder was once considered the division’s most feared puncher but has struggled to regain his aura since his trilogy with Fury.

The 40-year-old’s stock plummeted after back-to-back stoppage defeats by Joseph Parker in 2023 and Zhilei Zhang in 2024.

After more than a year out, the American returned in June with a low-key seventh-round stoppage of little-known Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.

Yet despite his fall from grace, Wilder has still been heavily linked with a potential fight against unified champion Oleksandr Usyk – should he beat Chisora.

Chisora, meanwhile, is enjoying a late-career resurgence with a three-fight winning run, including points victories over Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin.

He had been linked with a third bout against long-time rival Dillian Whyte or a possible shot at WBO champion Fabio Wardley.

Fury has backed Chisora to win the fight and thinks it should be for a title.

He said: “There should be a belt on the line. You’ve got two legendary fighters here.

“A world champion with 10 title defences from the USA, and an absolute warlord from the United Kingdom.”

‘Wilder not the force he was’ – analysis

If Wilder believes this is merely a warm-up before a lucrative date with Usyk, he may want to think again.

The Bronze Bomber is no longer the wrecking machine who terrorised heavyweights. The invincibility is long gone.

Chisora, by contrast, appears to be squeezing every last drop from his career, fighting with the freedom of a man who knows the end is near.

Stylistically, this is an intriguing match-up. Chisora is a relentless brawler who drags opponents into wars. Wilder is a technically flawed but devastatingly powerful puncher who only needs one clean moment to end a night.

If even a trace of the old Wilder remains, this could be an edge-of-your-seat shootout. If it does not, Chisora’s pressure, durability and appetite for exchanges could overwhelm a man who has looked increasingly fragile.