Snow Returns To Defend Order of Merit Title As PGK Equator Tour Grand Finale Tees Off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 –The Grand Finale of the PGK Equator Tour teed off today (Thursday) until Sunday at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Launched in July 2025 at Ruiru Sports Club, the PGK Equator Tour has successfully traversed Kenya’s leading golf destinations, reinforcing PGK’s mandate to grow professional golf and provide competitive pathways for local talent.

The tour has been hosted at Limuru Country Club, Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort, Nakuru Golf Club, Great Rift Valley Golf & Resort, Diamonds Leisure Golf Resort, and Sigona Golf Club, culminating in the season-ending grand finale in Nairobi.

PGK extends its sincere appreciation to all host clubs and their members for their warm hospitality, enthusiastic patronage, and unwavering support throughout the tour. Their commitment has been instrumental in the success and growing stature of the Equator Tour.

PGK also wishes to recognize and appreciate the invaluable support of its sponsors and partners, whose belief in Kenyan professional golf continues to elevate the tour.

Special appreciation goes to NCBA Bank, Safaricom, Visa, Britam, Kenya Airways, Johnnie Walker, and the Official Technology Partner, Computech, for their continued partnership and contribution to the development of the game.

This season has witnessed the rise of exciting new talent, including Joyce Wanjiru and Margaret Njoki, who recently joined the professional ranks under PGK, alongside the consistently impressive Naom Wafula.

The tour has also showcased strong performances from seasoned professionals such as Mutahi Kibugu, Njoroge Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, Mohit Mediratta, and Dismas Indiza, all of whom have contributed to the highly competitive nature of the season.

Adding to the excitement is Greg Snow, who returns to defend his Order of Merit title, with hopes of clinching a historic fourth PGK Equator Tour trophy.

The PGK Equator Tour serves as the official qualifying pathway to the Magical Kenya Open and during the grand finale, PGK will announce the professional golfers selected to represent Kenya at the Magical Kenya Open, scheduled for February at Karen Country Club.

Beyond competition, PGK remains committed to holistic player growth through its Player Development Programme, which has emphasized self-care and performance readiness.

This initiative has seen professionals engage in mentorship, simulator-based training, and structured gym programmes, ensuring that players are physically resilient and mentally prepared to endure demanding courses and compete at the highest level, including the Magical Kenya Open.

With the second season of the PGK Equator Tour set to be announced soon, PGK looks forward to a bigger, better, and more impactful season, building on the strong foundation laid in its inaugural year.

This vision aligns with PGK’s long-term ambition of developing world-class golfers capable of competing on the global stage — a journey proudly captured in its slogan:

“Road to Olympics 2028.”

PGK invites golf fans, sponsors, media, and the general public to join in celebrating the conclusion of an exceptional season of professional golf.