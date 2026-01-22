NBA: Knicks Set Franchise Record In Thrashing Of Nets - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson scored 20 points v Brooklyn Nets. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Basketball

NBA: Knicks Set Franchise Record In Thrashing Of Nets

Published

NEW YORK, USA, Jan 22  – The New York Knicks ended their four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion with a record-breaking 120-66 win over local rivals the Brooklyn Nets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 54-point margin of victory is the biggest since the Knicks were founded in 1946 and eclipses 48-point winning margins achieved in 1968, 1972 and 1994.

“Seeing us play the way we’re capable of playing, to put it together for 48 minutes was a lot of fun,” said Knicks coach Mike Brown.

The victory at Madison Square Garden followed a poor run that culminated in a 114-97 defeat by Dallas on Monday.

But the Knicks snapped out of that form against the Nets, roaring into a 38-20 lead in the first quarter and extending that to 59 points at one stage in the match.

Jalen Brunson, who scored 20 points, said the win was a huge boost as the Knicks approach the midpoint of the season in third place in the Eastern Conference, behind the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.

“We just had to refocus and get back to who we are,” Brunson said.

“This is a good step for us, but we’ve got to continue to press the issue of getting better every single day.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020