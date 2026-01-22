NBA: Knicks Set Franchise Record In Thrashing Of Nets

NEW YORK, USA, Jan 22 – The New York Knicks ended their four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion with a record-breaking 120-66 win over local rivals the Brooklyn Nets.

The 54-point margin of victory is the biggest since the Knicks were founded in 1946 and eclipses 48-point winning margins achieved in 1968, 1972 and 1994.

“Seeing us play the way we’re capable of playing, to put it together for 48 minutes was a lot of fun,” said Knicks coach Mike Brown.

The victory at Madison Square Garden followed a poor run that culminated in a 114-97 defeat by Dallas on Monday.

But the Knicks snapped out of that form against the Nets, roaring into a 38-20 lead in the first quarter and extending that to 59 points at one stage in the match.

Jalen Brunson, who scored 20 points, said the win was a huge boost as the Knicks approach the midpoint of the season in third place in the Eastern Conference, behind the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.

“We just had to refocus and get back to who we are,” Brunson said.

“This is a good step for us, but we’ve got to continue to press the issue of getting better every single day.”