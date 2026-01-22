Mercedes Reveal Formula Car For New 2026 Rules

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 22 – Mercedes have revealed the car they hope will return them to the front of Formula 1 in the sport’s new rules era.

They became the most dominant team in history during the period 2014-21, with eight consecutive constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ championships in a row.

But they fell from their pedestal during the last rules set from 2022-25 and hope this year’s reset will favour them.

The team start the year regarded by many as favourites as new chassis and engine rules are introduced. Their drivers remain Briton George Russell, who finished fourth last season and was the only driver outside the title-contending McLaren and Red Bull teams to win a race, and Italian Kimi Antonelli.

Rivals fear Mercedes, along with Red Bull’s new powertrains department, have found a loophole in the rules that allows them to run the engine at a higher compression ratio than defined in the rules.

This is set at 16:1 but rules stipulate it will be measured at ambient temperature. A meeting between the teams and governing body the FIA on Thursday will discuss concerns that Mercedes and Red Bull have found ways for the compression ratio to increase at higher temperatures, which would increase power output.

Red Bull engine boss Ben Hodgkinson said last week: “Any engineer that doesn’t understand about thermal expansion doesn’t belong in this sport, doesn’t deserves to be an engineer, really. Understanding how materials behave in different temperatures, pressures, stresses, loads, that’s literally our job.”

The new Mercedes W17 has been designed to optimise what is widely regarded as the biggest regulation change in history, with new cars, engines, and tyres and the mandating of fully sustainable fuel.

Digital images of the car were released on Thursday before it is due to run on track for the first time at Silverstone later in the day.

Along with the other 10 teams, Mercedes are then heading to the first pre-season test, which is being held behind closed doors with no independent media allowed at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week. Teams are allowed to run on a maximum of three of the five days of the test.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “Formula 1 will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition.

“The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance. Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the power-unit and advanced sustainable fuels, reflects that approach.”