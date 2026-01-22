Djokovic Sails Into Australian Open Third Round

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan 22 – Novak Djokovic knows that if he is to make history at the Australian Open, he will need to conserve his energy.

The Serb great is bidding for a 25th Grand Slam title to take him one clear of Margaret Court’s all-time singles record.

The 38-year-old has spoken about needing to protect his body for the latter stages of the majors, having been hampered by injury in three of his four Slam semi-finals last year.

A leg injury caused an early end to Djokovic’s Australian Open semi-final last year, while he was hampered by a hip injury at Wimbledon and fatigue at the US Open.

Spending as little time on court in the first few rounds is key – and Djokovic has made a strong start.

He dropped only seven games in a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in the second round on a warm Melbourne afternoon.

Djokovic beat Spain’s Pedro Martinez by the same scoreline on Monday, marking the first time he has not dropped a set in the first two rounds at Melbourne Park since 2023.

“I didn’t know much about him until a few days ago – it happens more often than not these days,” Djokovic said of world number 141 Maestrelli.

“The respect is always there and I didn’t underestimate him. He’s got a big serve and a big game, only lacking a bit of experience.

“He’s got the game to go far and high in the world rankings and I wish him that.”

Djokovic has never lost a Grand Slam match to a qualifier or a lucky loser, and his 37-0 record against them is the best of any man in the Open era.

While his serve was not quite as potent as in the first round, Djokovic still won 86% of points behind his first serve, as well as saving four of the five break points he faced.

Victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round on Saturday would be his 400th Grand Slam singles win. No other player has achieved that feat.

Djokovic cannot meet world number one Carlos Alcaraz before the final, but he could face two-time defending champion and second seed Jannik Sinner in the semis.