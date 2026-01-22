Djokovic Sails Into Australian Open Third Round - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Basketball

Djokovic Sails Into Australian Open Third Round

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan 22 – Novak Djokovic knows that if he is to make history at the Australian Open, he will need to conserve his energy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Serb great is bidding for a 25th Grand Slam title to take him one clear of Margaret Court’s all-time singles record.

The 38-year-old has spoken about needing to protect his body for the latter stages of the majors, having been hampered by injury in three of his four Slam semi-finals last year.

A leg injury caused an early end to Djokovic’s Australian Open semi-final last year, while he was hampered by a hip injury at Wimbledon and fatigue at the US Open.

Spending as little time on court in the first few rounds is key – and Djokovic has made a strong start.

He dropped only seven games in a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in the second round on a warm Melbourne afternoon.

Djokovic beat Spain’s Pedro Martinez by the same scoreline on Monday, marking the first time he has not dropped a set in the first two rounds at Melbourne Park since 2023.

“I didn’t know much about him until a few days ago – it happens more often than not these days,” Djokovic said of world number 141 Maestrelli.

“The respect is always there and I didn’t underestimate him. He’s got a big serve and a big game, only lacking a bit of experience.

“He’s got the game to go far and high in the world rankings and I wish him that.”

Djokovic has never lost a Grand Slam match to a qualifier or a lucky loser, and his 37-0 record against them is the best of any man in the Open era.

While his serve was not quite as potent as in the first round, Djokovic still won 86% of points behind his first serve, as well as saving four of the five break points he faced.

Victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round on Saturday would be his 400th Grand Slam singles win. No other player has achieved that feat.

Djokovic cannot meet world number one Carlos Alcaraz before the final, but he could face two-time defending champion and second seed Jannik Sinner in the semis.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020