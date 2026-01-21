Why Nyayo Stadium will undergo adjustments ahead of HSBC Division 2 tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2026 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO Thomas Odundo has revealed that the Nyayo Stadium pitch will be reduced by a few metres for next month’s World Rugby 7s Series Division 2 Tournament in Nairobi.

Odundo says the adjustments is one of the pre-conditions by World Rugby for hosting the prestigious competition at the venue.

“Football venues have been used world over for rugby. Even the 2024 Olympic games was played in a football stadium, so it’s not so much of a challenge. There’s a slight issue with the size of the pitch but we have got a dispensation so that it’s reduced by a couple of metres,” the CEO said.

The tournament is set to be the biggest rugby event held on Kenyan soil, on February 14-15.

Initially, the competition was pencilled for the Talanta Stadium but the 60,000-seater facility is still undergoing renovations and will not be ready in time.

The 35,000-seater Nyayo Stadium has previously hosted the World Rugby Under 20 in 2023, the Barthes Cup Under 20 as well as several editions of the Safari 7s.

Last year, it was one of two venues that staged the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

The CEO believes the renovations undertaken at the venue ahead of CHAN will bode well for their preparations.

“A lot of the facilities that were put in place for CHAN will work well for us. We have areas, such as the media tribune, media centre and the dressing rooms, which are still in top condition,” he said.

Matters venue aside, Odundo revealed the conditions that Kenya had to fulfil before receiving the go-ahead from the global governing body, to host the competition.

“When we bid for the competition, we had to put in the proposed venue. We also had to list out the proposed accomodation…the distance from the airport as well as from the hotel to the venue. We also had to commit to garnering government support for hosting the tournament,” he explained.

The competition will comprise 12 teams, six each in the men and women’s division, including hosts Kenya.

The men’s teams include the United States, Uruguay, Germany, Belgium, Canada and hosts Shujaa.

On the other hand, the homegirls, Kenya Lionesses, will battle five other opponents including continental archrivals South Africa, Brazil, China, Spain and Argentina.