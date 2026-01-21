Tusker Injects HSBC SVNS Division 2 Nairobi with Ksh 40 Million Sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker, on Wednesday announced a Ksh 40 million sponsorship of the HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi, marking a major show of support for Kenyan rugby as the country prepares to host a World Rugby Sevens international event for the first time.

The tournament, set to take place on 14 – 15 February 2026 at Nyayo Stadium, will see Kenya become only the second African nation, after South Africa, to host a World Rugby Sevens event. Nairobi will also host the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS 2 series, placing Kenya firmly on the global rugby map.

Tusker’s sponsorship includes Ksh 20 million in cash to support Kenya Rugby Union with tournament delivery and operations, alongside an additional Ksh 12 million investment in experiential support, aimed at elevating the fan experience, and a further Ksh. 8 million set aside for publicity support. This brings Tusker’s total commitment to Ksh 40 million.

Speaking during the official sponsorship announcement at RFUEA Grounds, Christine Kariuki, Head of Mainstream Beer at KBL, said the partnership reflects Tusker’s long-standing commitment to bringing Kenyans together through sport.

“Rugby has a unique way of bringing Kenyans together across generations, across communities, and across borders. Hosting the HSBC SVNS 2 in Nairobi is a celebration of that journey and how far the game has come. At Tusker, we believe in bringing people together so we can each stand tall, and this is one of those moments. We are proud to come on board and support this historic tournament.”

Kenya Lionesses Captain Sheila Chajira, Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi, KBL Head of Mainstream Beer Christine Kariuki, and Shujaa’s Anthony Odhiambo

The HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi will feature elite international competition across both the men’s and women’s divisions, with Kenya’s national teams, Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses, competing on home soil against top global opponents.

The tournament forms part of World Rugby’s newly introduced three tier global Sevens structure, designed to create clearer pathways to the top level of international rugby while ensuring full gender parity at every event.

For Tusker, the partnership goes beyond sponsorship visibility, focusing on delivering a world class experience for fans while supporting the growth of rugby in Kenya.

“Our support is about helping create an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. From matchday operations to fan engagement, we want Kenyans to feel proud of what we can deliver when the world comes to our home,” added Ms. Kariuki.

KBL MD Andrew Kilonzo, KRU CEO Thomas Odundo, KRU Chairperson Hariett Okach, EABL Commercial Director Yvonne Mwangi, and EABL Marketing and Innovations Director Mark Migusha (L-R)

Kenya Rugby Union Chairlady Harriet Okatch welcomed Tusker’s support, noting the importance of strong corporate partnerships in delivering a successful international tournament.

“Tusker has been a strong supporter for rugby for many years, and this is a partnership that has continued to flourish. We are therefore delighted to have Tusker on board for the HSBC SVNS 2 and look forward to working together to elevate the fan experience both on and off the pitch, and we are confident of hosting a very successful event,” said Okatch.

The HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi will take place on 14 –15 February 2026 at Nyayo Stadium with tickets available on TikoHub: https://tikohub.com/events/404