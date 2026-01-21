Renowned YouTuber Ade Oladipo signs landmark deal to promote boxing in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2026 – Renowned international broadcaster and YouTuber Ade Oladipo has signed a landmark multi-year expansion deal with Kalakoda Promotions, valued at Ksh 1 billion.

The partnership confirms 11 Friday Fight Nights to be broadcast regionally and internationally throughout this year, followed by 12 monthly events from 2027 onwards.

“I’ve worked on some of the biggest nights in boxing, in front of crowds of up to 90,000 people, and I can honestly say the atmosphere in Nairobi during Kalakoda’s last event was extraordinary. This really showcased the vibrant spirit and passion for boxing in Africa,” Oladipo said.

Alongside the Friday Fight Night format, Kalakoda will concurrently launch Young Lions, a weekly grass-roots fight night showcasing the best of Kenya’s emerging talent, amounting to over 60 confirmed shows across the country this year.

The next event takes place on February 27 at Masshouse, Nairobi, continuing the momentum following Kalakoda’s successful East African debut last year.

Oladipo’s involvement marks a significant milestone for African boxing.

Having hosted and covered some of the world’s biggest events, including Fury vs. Usyk and Joshua vs. Dubois, his presence brings elite experience and insight to the region.

The Friday Fight Nights format features a high-level international card structure, bringing together fighters from the UK and across Africa, as well as top Kenyan talents.

The series blends established legends, upcoming talent and high level production, aiming to elevate boxing in East Africa.

“The potential and talent in Africa are immense and when given the right opportunities and support, African fighters can excel on the international stage and redefine the landscape of professional boxing worldwide.” Oladipo continued.

Ade Oladipo.

For fighters across the continent, the partnership promises a rare opportunity: regular activity, global broadcast exposure and a clear pathway to international rankings and title contention.

With the added involvement of experienced stakeholders like Oladipo, the platform is increasingly viewed as a launchpad for both emerging regional prospects and established fighters chasing international stardom.

Reuben Ndolo, President of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission, welcomed the long-term investment into the sport.

“We are pleased to see promoters and broadcasters making long-term investments in the Kenyan market, as we continue to professionalize and

internationalize Kenyan boxing. Their presence will enhance opportunities for

our athletes and elevate the sport in our country,” Ndolo said.

Former WBC world champion Fatuma Zarika, who secured a unanimous decision victory at the Friday Fight Nights debut, highlighted the importance of the platform.

“The production level was on par with major U.S. shows. Fighting at home has at unique energy and passion that’s hard to match. The crowd was incredible, and fighting in front of my people gave me extra motivation and pride,” she said.

With 2026 promising to be an action-packed year of production and content, Mwenda Njoka, CEO of Cape Media added: “We’re on a mission to make 2026 the defining year when Kenyan boxing reclaims its greatness. We will deliver unforgettable nights that put Kenya back on the global boxing map and truly define TV47 as the Home of Professional Boxing.”