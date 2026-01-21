KCB honour bereaved coach Matano with five-star show against Rangers

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2026 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) assistant coach Paul Ogai has dedicated Tuesday’s victory over Posta Rangers to head coach Robert Matano, who is grieving the loss of his wife, Florence Matano.

Ogai says the entire team were determined to put a smile on the gaffer’s face by reaping maximum points from the Kenya Premier League tie at Kasarani Annex.

“We dedicate this win to him (Robert Matano) and hope to at least put a smile on his face. It has not been easy for him because losing a loved one is quite devastating. We had hoped to win the match against Nairobi United and dedicate it to him but it was not possible,” Ogai said.

New signing Francis Kahata struck in the 23rd minute, tapping in at close range past Posta keeper Bixente Otieno.

KCB head coach Matano in a past match.

For all the three points, Ogai believes that their defensive shape was key to victory on the day.

“Mieno and Maruti were very pivotal to our defensive play…every time we lost the ball they would drop deep to strengthen the defence. We really wanted to maintain a clean sheet. Remember, coming into this game, we were yet to win this year. We thank God for the win because it restores our confidence ahead of the next encounter,” he said.

Both teams could have shared the spoils had Posta midfielder Teddy Trevor converted his penalty in the 39th minute but instead hit the right post.

Ogai credited the keeper of the day, Elvis Ochieng’, for his studious show between the sticks, noting that the custodian was integral to the penalty miss.

“He was very massive for us and a great communicator with the rest of the team. You could see that he was constantly in communication with his teammates…organising his defence. He was also very intimidating and this contributed to the penalty miss by the opponent,” the gaffer observed.

Following the win, the bankers have ascended to sixth place on the log with 25 points from 17 games.

Their next date is against Mathare United.