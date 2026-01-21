Jesus Enjoys ‘Dream Night’ In San Siro As Unbeaten Arsenal Win At Inter

MILAN, Italy, Jan 21 – Gabriel Jesus said he had “tears in my eyes” after scoring twice to help Arsenal win 3-1 at Inter Milan and seal their place in the Champions League last 16.

The 28-year-old was making only his third start since returning in December from 11 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Jesus has been at Arsenal for four seasons but feels like he has played only “one and a half or two” having endured a series of setbacks.

The Brazil forward has shown flashes of his quality following his comeback, scoring an excellent fourth goal in Arsenal’s 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa last month but, against Inter, he looked back to his best.

“It’s a dream night,” Jesus told Amazon Prime after the Gunners maintained their 100% record in this season’s Champions League with a club-record seventh successive win in the competition.

“I always dreamed of being a footballer. I watched when I was a kid. I watched a lot of Serie A, so to be here in this stadium and score here is tears in my eyes because I always dreamed of being here.

“There is always a reason that things happen, whether it’s good things or difficult things. I learned that during my 11 months out of the field.

“It is always difficult to play against Inter Milan. We came here last season and lost. Tonight we played better than them, we controlled them but they are a top team and they attack.

“We scored at the end and got the three points. We have to keep going because we have another one at the weekend.”

His two goals ended a run of 10 Champions League games without scoring – the last one coming in a 6-0 win over Lens on 29 November, 2023.

Gunners fans have been calling for Jesus to start since he came back to full fitness, with summer signing Viktor Gyokeres struggling for form and goals.

The Swede got on the scoresheet in Milan with an fine curling effort, but his strike for Arsenal’s late third was just his second from open play in his past 13 games.

Gyokeres, though, does have two in his last three games after netting in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win at Chelsea, while Kai Havertz offers another forward option following his return from a knee injury.

“Everyone wants to start,” added Jesus. “I am a very respectful guy. I am not a kid anymore, I am 28, so I understand football.

“I am very happy Vik came on and scored a goal. I am so happy I scored and Vik scored. I am confident Kai will score when he gets the chance.”

With Gyokeres and Jesus both on target in Milan, it marked the first time this season two centre-forwards had scored in the same game for the Gunners.

“We have been missing Gabi a lot,” said manager Mikel Arteta. “I think it is going to raise his confidence levels and the team’s because we now have different profiles in that position, like we have with the wingers and in other positions.

“And the fact the players are playing at that level. Viktor [Gyokeres] comes in and makes a great impact in the game – and it only makes us better.”

Jesus’ two goals took the former Manchester City frontman’s tally to 26 in the Champions League on his 53rd appearance, with the only Brazilians to reach 25 in fewer games in the competition being Neymar (44) and Jardel (45).

“In the end it’s not even about competition between the players [for places]. The words Jesus said, even if the next player comes, he will still score his goal to help the team,” four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf told Amazon Prime.

“These are words I like to hear because they’re coming into a different level now because, yes they are competing, but whoever plays needs to perform.



“If I’m not playing you perform because next game will be easier for me when the team is winning. I like that.”

Wayne Rooney, whose former club Manchester United visit Premier League leaders Arsenal next on Sunday, added: “If I was Gabriel Jesus now I’d be saying, ‘I want to start the game on Sunday’.

“He’s come here, scored two goals and played really well so if I was him, I’d be putting it in the manager’s mind that I really want to play.”