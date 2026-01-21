FKF, ACAKORO Launch Under-15 Scouting Drive In Homa Bay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — Football Kenya Federation (FKF), in partnership with ACAKORO Football Academy, will on Sunday, January 25, roll out the first implementation phase of the Road to Under-17 World Cup 2027 project with an official Under-15 National Team Scouting Day at the ACAKORO Campus in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay.

The exercise targets boys born in 2011 and signals the start of a structured, nationwide talent identification programme aimed at laying a strong foundation for Kenya’s future Under-17 national team.

It represents a major shift from planning to action in the country’s youth development agenda.

Players identified during the scouting exercise will be placed on a long-term development pathway and offered scholarships at Kenya’s first residential football academy, where they will combine formal education with elite football training under a structured system.

FKF Technical Director Francis Kimanzi said the federation will take a hands-on role to ensure the exercise meets the project’s long-term goals.

“This is a step in the right direction for our youth development structures. We will be on the ground to oversee the entire process and ensure that the scouting is done in a structured, transparent and professional manner. This is about laying a proper foundation for the future of our national teams,” Kimanzi said.

ACAKORO General Manager Lukas Mott described the Ndhiwa event as the moment the project officially moved from concept to reality.

“We are really looking forward to this, and we even have an international scout on the ground to support the process. We are very happy to see the programme move into the implementation phase,” Mott said.

He added, “People can now see and believe in it; it is no longer just an idea on paper. From this first phase, we expect to select between 10 and 15 players. This is only the beginning. We are starting with this region and will gradually move into other regions across the country.”

The initiative is designed to create a clear and sustainable pathway from grassroots football to the national teams, with the ultimate aim of preparing a competitive squad for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2027.

FKF and ACAKORO have emphasized that eligibility requirements will be strictly enforced.

All players must present original birth certificates upon arrival, with no admission allowed without the document.

Participants are also required to come with their own sportswear and football boots.

Attendance for the scouting exercise is free of charge, with parents and guardians advised to plan logistics early and ensure players arrive on time.

The Ndhiwa scouting day marks the first of several regional activities that will be conducted across the country as FKF and ACAKORO seek to uncover and nurture the next generation of Kenyan football talent.